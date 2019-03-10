Etihad ESCO Signs Strategic MoU With Middle East Facility Management Association

Ali Al Jassim, CEO, Etihad ESCO

Etihad ESCO announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA) to increase collaboration between in the two organizations in various fields including building market capabilities. Under the terms of agreement, Etihad ESCO & TAQATI - the Dubai Energy Efficiency Program (set up under Etihad ESCO) will promote MEFMA’s facility management courses such as Ta’seesy, Muhtarif and Mustadam among relevant stakeholders. Meanwhile, MEFMA will support in promoting the Dubai Energy Efficiency Training Program to the Association’s members. The MoU was signed by Mr. Ali Al Jassim the CEO of Etihad ESCO and Mr. Jamal Lootah the MEFMA President.

Ali Al Jassim, CEO, Etihad ESCO: “We are confident that our Energy Efficiency Training Program will prove to be of great value to MEFMA members as the modules and courses will enable them with new sets of skills and capabilities. Such sharing of knowledge and expertise and collaborative efforts are very essential to accelerate the emirate’s journey to the forefront of global energy efficiency landscape, in order to meet the sustainable development targets we pursue. At the same time, our stakeholders will be able to benefit from training courses offered by MEFMA to build their overall capabilities in the industry. Hence, we see this as an extremely productive partnership.”

Jamal Lootah, President, MEFMA, said, “MEFMA’s new collaborative endeavor with Etihad ESCO is another opportunity to fulfill our energy conservation targets. Given its influence and reach in the Middle East, the association will effectively spread awareness of the Dubai Energy Efficiency Training Program throughout the regional FM community with the objective of equipping our members with new competencies and fresh knowledge of the latest technologies that will help bring down power consumption in their respective projects. Similarly, Etihad ESCO’s stakeholders will benefit from our FM courses as a form of continuous human capacity development program that creates value for Dubai. Both sides are confident that this timely agreement will further empower and educate all stakeholders and, consequently, make a positive and lasting impact on our respective industries.”

TAQATI had recently announced Dubai Energy Efficiency Training Program’s training calendar for the year 2019. In addition to an array of locally and internationally certified modules and programs that were successfully delivered in 2018, the curriculum also features new certifications and courses such as Certified Carbon Reduction Manager (CRM), Certified Water Efficiency Professional (CWEP), Certified Building Commissioning Professional (CBCP), an advanced measurement and verification (M&V) course and a beginner level introduction to energy efficiency course. Also, an updated module for the Association of Energy Engineers’ (AEE) Certified Energy Manager (CEM) course, the first of its kind in the world, has been introduced this year. The full training calendar is accessible on www.taqati.ae/trainings or training@taqati.ae.