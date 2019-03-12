Etihad ESCO Successfully Participates at MEFMA CONFEX 2019 as Strategic Partner

Ali Al Jassim, CEO, Etihad ESCO

Etihad ESCO revealed its successful participation as a strategic partner for the recently concluded MEFMA CONFEX 2019, along with TAQATI - the Dubai Energy Efficiency Program (set up under Etihad ESCO). The ninth edition of the CONFEX took place on March 10-12 at the Address Hotel – Dubai and attracted the participation of more than 500-600 attendees representing government entities, developers, Facility Management (FM) service providers and suppliers. At the exhibition this year, Etihad ESCO team threw the spotlight on retrofit projects it has successfully implemented in the past and the cost savings achieved through the execution of energy conservations measures (ECMs). Meanwhile, Shadi Al Kadi, Director at TAQATI delivered a presentation on ‘How Smart Data can Optimize Building Efficiency and Energy Management’ on day 2 of the conference. In addition to the conference and exhibition sessions, workshops that were held on the final day of the event covered key discussions on the sharing of best practices in FM. Ali Al Jassim, CEO, Etihad ESCO, said: “As strategic partners at the ninth MEFMA CONFEX, we were able to showcase our successful retrofit projects and the energy savings achieved through them before the region’s FM sector. The role they play in the achievement of the Dubai Overall Energy Reduction targets that seek to save 30 per cent energy by 2030 make them even more relevant. By demonstrating our successes at the event, we hope that we were able to inspire many more public and private entities to follow suit in the adoption of energy saving measures.” Etihad ESCO, with its mission to make Dubai’s built environment a leading example of energy efficiency, is currently retrofitting over 30,000 buildings in the Emirate to ensure energy efficiency and manage rising energy demand. The Super ESCO aims to create viable performance contracting market for energy service companies by auditing and proposing energy conservation measures to major building contractors/developers, bringing Dubai closer to the achievement of its sustainability goals