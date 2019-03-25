Etisalat’s Partnership with ‘Abu Dhabi Smart Solutions’ Supports the Emirate’s Digital Transformation

During the event

Etisalat signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Abu Dhabi Smart Solutions and Services Authority ( ADSSSA ) to boost their collaboration in the digital transformation of government services in Abu Dhabi.

Etisalat will provide the technical knowledge and expertise to facilitate the ADSSSA’s drive to digitise Abu Dhabi Government services, thus providing seamless and proactive customer experience to the Abu Dhabi community through the ADSSSA’s platform ‘TAMM’.

The MoU was signed by Saeed Mohamed Al Mansouri, Executive Director of Joint Government Services, ADSSSA, Salvador Anglada, Group Chief Business Officer, Etisalat at Etisalat’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The signing ceremony was also attended by H.E Dr. Rauda Al Saadi, Director General, ADSSSA, and Eng Saleh Abdulla Al Abdooli, Chief Executive Officer, Etisalat Group in addition to a number of senior executives from both entities.

The agreement strengthens the existing cooperation between ADSSSA and Etisalat, and paves the way for joint innovative initiatives and strategic solutions to provide an array of innovative digital solutions, boosting the level of Abu Dhabi government’s customer happiness and satisfaction.

H.E Dr. Rauda Al Saadi, ADSSSA Director General said: “This agreement with Etisalat is a strong impetus to the digital transformation drive in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and will enhance its leading position in the field of government digital services. Through this strategic partnership, we will look at exploring new horizons and enable the latest digital technologies and smart solutions in the government sector, which is in line with the UAE leadership’s vision to provide the community with the best and most innovative solutions and services, and enrich people’s lives.

“We look forward, through this collaboration with Etisalat, to enhance our strategic goals leveraging the best and most up-to-date technologies available today to our end-users, and to provide sustainable best-in-class government services in Abu Dhabi emirate.”

Eng. Saleh Abdulla Al Abdooli, Group Chief Executive Officer of Etisalat, said: “We are honoured to bring our network capabilities, teams and expertise together to serve and cater to the requirements of the different segments of UAE. The cooperation with ADSSSA will help in enhancing digital platforms, smart services and applications enriching people’s lives in line with the vision of the UAE leadership to be a pioneer in all sectors. The partnership will provide futuristic solutions and services enabling connectivity with an advanced network and digital capabilities, which is also in line with Etisalat’s vision of ‘Driving the Digital Future to empower societies’.”

The MoU comes in the context of Etisalat's commitment to support the efforts of ADSSSA to harness the latest digital technologies to provide the next generation of government services. Etisalat provides a wide range of ICT solutions to the Abu Dhabi government services platform ‘TAMM’, which is a leading and futuristic model for government services in line with the Abu Dhabi Government Vision and the Abu Dhabi economic stimulus plan ‘Ghadan 21’, which means ‘Tomorrow 21’.