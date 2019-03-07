Etisalat Launches ‘Transit Pack’ for UAE Visitors

Etisalat today announced the launch of the Visitor Line ‘Transit Pack’.

Etisalat today announced the launch of the Visitor Line ‘Transit Pack’, offering transit passengers 1GB data and 10 flexi minutes valid for 48 hours for AED50.

The launch follows the UAE government’s decision to grant free transit visas for 48 hours to passengers transiting throughout the UAE’s airports.

Khaled Elkhouly, Chief Consumer Officer, Etisalat, said: “At Etisalat, we understand the value of staying connected with family and friends while travelling abroad. We are delighted to offer transit passengers an affordable and tailored package that caters to their needs for their 48-hour stay. This special package is part of our ongoing efforts to provide top-notch benefits to all our customer segments.”

Transit passengers can avail of the ‘Transit Pack’ at Etisalat’s authorised partners located in UAE airports and borders after fulfilling regulatory and the mobile registration requirements.