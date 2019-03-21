Experience Next Level Resolution With Samsung’s QLED 8K TV

Available in two ultra-large screen sizes (75”,82”) Samsung QLED 8K TV will feature several 8K-ready enhancements, including Real 8K Resolution

Get ready to experience revolutionary 8K Resolution on Samsung’s new Q900R QLED 8K TV, now available for pre-orders starting from March 17th. Samsung’s best TV yet combines true-to-life 8K HDR picture quality, AI-powered intelligent upscaling, stunning design, and smart home ready features, for a revolutionary TV experience.

Available in two ultra-large screen sizes (75”,82”) Samsung QLED 8K TV will feature several 8K-ready enhancements, including Real 8K Resolution, Q HDR 8K and Quantum Processor 8K, all created to bring 8K-quality images to life.

“The ever-increasing demand for big screens in the region is driving Samsung’s long-term vision of leading 8K to the forefront as the most accurate and life-like screen resolution on the market,” said Mustafa Sadick, Head of AV Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics. “Samsung’s new QLED 8K TV’s high-res visuals and wide screen offer viewers a new level of immersion—one that allows them to feel like they’re in the heart of the action when viewing a favorite movie, or enjoying a front row seat when watching the big game.”

Samsung’s QLED 8K features over 30 million pixels in total, which adds depth and detail to content displayed on the TV’s expansive screen, and makes objects appear that much more realistic.

Enter a world of 8K resolution

The Samsung QLED 8K Q900 has a resolution four times higher than 4K UHD and 16 times higher than FHD – this exceptional depth, detail and high resolution transports you to a new dimension of groundbreaking picture quality.

With more than 33 million pixels – it produces incredible picture clarity and lifelike visuals that accurately depict details in a scene or image which would likely go unnoticed on a lower-resolution TV.

Turn what you love into 8K

With the power of machine learning and artificial intelligence, Samsung QLED 8K can upscale your favourite content for improved details, reduced noise and sharpened edge. Samsung’s proprietary 8K AI Upscaling technology based on artificial intelligence also comes equipped with picture and sound quality to a level compatible with 8K regardless of the original source quality or format.

The Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV will be available for pre-order across all Samsung brandshops and major retailers in the UAE.

