Dubai's Expo will be a festival of human ingenuity. The engines of growth are no longer steam-powered. Instead, collaboration and partnership have taken its place, becoming the driving force behind new developments. Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase and explore what is possible when new ideas and people connect.
Expo 2020 Dubai Participating Countries Work Towards Creating a Unique Visitor Experience
Bringing ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ to life, Expo 2020 Dubai participating countries discussed the unique content and programming that is set to attract 25 million visits from around the world.
With less than 560 days to go until doors open, the stories, cultures and innovations that will form a spectacular visitor experience were discussed by more than 340 delegates at Expo 2020’s International Participants Technical Meeting in Dubai on 8-9 April. A total of 190 countries have confirmed their participation in the Expo.
