FAB Welcomes Flame of Hope at Its Headquarters

The bank’s senior leadership joined employees, Special Olympics athletes, volunteers and local organising committee officials to receive the torch.

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB( welcomed the Special Olympics Flame of Hope today at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, a day before the official opening of the games. FAB is supporting the 2019 Special Olympic World Games as an Official Partner.

Abdulhamid Saeed, Group CEO of FAB, commented: “The Special Olympics World Games 2019 are an important moment in the history of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, demonstrating the country’s strategy of establishing a tolerant and inclusive society that offers every one equal opportunity. This is the first time that the Special Olympics World Games are being organised in the Middle East, with 7,500 athletes of determination, as well as 3,000 coaches, from 192 countries set to participate. For FAB, the arrival of the Flame of Hope to our headquarters is a source of great pride and inspiration which supports our efforts in ensuring that we give back to society and support People of Determination. We would like to wish all of the athletes the best of luck and to commend them for participating in one of the world’s leading sporting events.”

FAB’s support of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 is part of its commitment to contribute to the community and is aligned the bank’s Grow Stronger movement, which embodies its long-term strategic goal to empower customers, employees and communities to grow stronger by initiating a movement that goes beyond banking.

As part of its Gold Partnership with the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, FAB is the sports host for the cycling, football (11-a-side) and swimming voluntary sport events.