FAB Welcomes Flame of Hope at Its Headquarters

FAB, the UAE’s largest bank and one of the world’s largest financial institutions offers an extensive range of tailor-made solutions, and products and services, to provide a customised experience. Through its strategic offerings, it looks to meet the banking needs of customers across the world via its market-leading Corporate and Investment Banking and Personal Banking franchises.
Headquartered in Abu Dhabi in Khalifa Business Park, the bank’s international network spans over 19 countries across the world, providing the global relationships, expertise and financial strength to support local, regional and international businesses seeking to do business at home and abroad. In line with its commitment to put customers first, to Grow Stronger, FAB will continually invest in people and technology to create the most customer-friendly banking experience, and will support the growth ambitions of its stakeholders across countries in which the bank operates.
To empower its customers and clients to Grow Stronger, FAB is initiating a powerful movement, which goes beyond banking. The Grow Stronger movement represents the bank’s promise to support its stakeholders’ goals and growth ambitions, providing ideas, tools and expertise to help them become stronger, today and in the future.Less...