The Female Hoteliers Reaching New Heights of Success At the St. Regis Abu Dhabi.

Women Leaders 2019 St Regis AUH

Over the last few years, The St Regis Abu Dhabi has been recognized for being one of the best performing hotels in the Middle East & Africa region in terms of Service, Market share, and branded guest experience. Since its opening in August 2013, the hotel has grown from strength to strength and this is notably down to some of its female leaders at the heart of the hotel’s team.

To mark the celebration of International Women’s Day, the St Regis Abu Dhabi recognizes some of their most inspiring female leaders, who are continuously driving the hotels success in a tough market by their leadership, passion, expertise and good old fashioned hard work.

Moustafa Sakr, General Manager said: “As with most Middle East Hotels a quarter of our staff are female and at the St Regis Abu Dhabi we are a diverse group of people working together and proud of our talented female team. I am also proud to have a strong female leader on my hotel Executive Committee as well as talented, ambitious and passionate female leaders that drive our hotel business across all departments to deliver the successful results we have achieved over the last few years.

Sona Shah, Director of Marketing, Executive Committee Member

Zoe Zkeri, Director of Spa

Fatima El Guesser, Account Director Weddings

Anika De Jongh, Restaurant Manager, The Terrace on the Corniche

Daniela Flores, Guest Relations Manager

Nora Boukad, Reservations Supervisor

Hajar Fassal, Junior Sous Chef