For the First Time Ever a BMW Art Car Will Be Shown in Dubai

In a major first for the region and Art Dubai, BMW Group Middle East and AGMC, the official BMW Group importer for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, will present a model of the spectacular BMW Art Car Collection at this year’s international art and design fair.

As part of its partnership with Art Dubai, they will display the extraordinary BMW M3 Group A Race Version Art Car to aficionados of the art and automotive worlds at the Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, from March 20-23.

Created by Australian artist Ken Done in 1989 and celebrating its 30-anniversary this year, the stunning BMW M3 is the 8th edition in the long-running series that pushes the boundaries of artistic endeavor using the vehicle as a platform for creativity.

Done described being asked to add to the global BMW Art Car project as both a great compliment and a unique challenge on par with “playing Jack Nicklaus at golf or having a car race against Nelson Piquet”.

Born in Sydney in 1940, the lively colours and brush strokes of Done’s work show the typical scenes of his home – sublime landscapes, beaches, gardens and incredible animals.

The artist’s vision for his BMW Art Car reflects the vitality, wild nature and bright optimism of his native Australia as well as the swift high-performance of the classic M3 model – the result perfectly defines pace, elegance and Australia’s unmistakable natural world and its unique sense of style.

The bodywork of the BMW M3 is emblazoned with an abstract portrayal of parrots and parrot fish, which, as Done explains, symbolise speed and beauty.

“I have painted parrots and parrot fish,” said Done of his Art Car creation. “Both are beautiful and able to move at fantastic speeds. I wanted my BMW Art Car to express the same qualities.”

BMW Group Middle East cemented its commitment to Dubai’s expansive arts and culture landscape by signing a multi-year partnership deal with Art Dubai in 2018. The unveiling of a BMW Art Car at Art Dubai furthers the dialogue and relationship between BMW Middle East and UAE’s bourgeoning creative scene.

Launched in 1975, the BMW Art Car project has seen the storied automotive marque work with some of the world’s most celebrated artists, who each expertly reimagined the way audiences view vehicles as more than simply a means of transport.

Over the years, influential figures such as Pop Art pioneers Andy Warhol, David Hockney and Roy Lichtenstein, as well as contemporary creatives like Jeff Koons have turned their exceptional talents to a BMW of their choice, with each car transformed into a statement of immense automotive power and artistic beauty.