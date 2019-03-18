Fly Emirates to Dubai and Avail a Discounted Uber Ride Upon Arrival

Due to excellent customer feedback, Emirates has expanded its partnership with Uber to offer passengers travelling into Dubai a discounted airport ride

Follow > Disable alert for Uber Disable alert for Emirates Follow >

Emirates passengers travelling to and through Dubai can enjoy a stress free end-to-end journey by booking today and availing a free or discounted and reliable Uber ride from and to Dubai International Airport. Visitors travelling from Emirates’ destinations within the Middle East, can take advantage of this offer starting now until 18 June 2019.*

Emirates Economy Flex Plus and Emirates Economy Flex passengers travelling from KSA, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Lebanon Oman and Iraq can redeem the exclusive offer by visiting the Emirates website during the promotional period.*

Economy Flex Plus travellers can avail two free rides from and to Dubai International Airport from anywhere in Dubai up to the value of AED 120 (equivalent to USD 33) per trip, while Economy Flex passengers will get 50% off two rides, from and to Dubai International Airport to anywhere in Dubai up to the value of AED 60 (equivalent to USD 16) per trip.

Visitors to Dubai will be awed by the city’s attractive offerings including the eclectic landmarks, fine dining restaurants, world-class shopping malls and stunning beaches. The vibrant city has a bustling calendar of events across the summer months including impressive art fairs, music concerts, comedy shows and thrilling horse racing events such as the Dubai World Cup 2019.

Emirates passengers travelling in Economy Class will enjoy the airline’s award winning in-flight entertainment system with 4,000 channels of movies, music and TV programmes. Passengers on-board will receive unmatched hospitality provided by the airline’s iconic Cabin Crew from 135 nationalities, speaking more than 60 languages. Customers can also stay connected to family and friends during the flight with up to 20 MB of complementary Wi-Fi.

*The offer is valid for both existing and new Uber users

* Terms and conditions apply