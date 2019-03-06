Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre Appoints Guenter Gebhard as New General Manager

Simon Casson, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts President of Hotel Operations – Europe, Middle East and Africa

Four Seasons has announced Guenter Gebhard as the new General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre. The appointment places Gebhard, a hospitality industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience, at the helm of one of Saudi Arabia’s most prestigious addresses.

Gebhard joined Four Seasons in January, and is set to play a key role in overseeing a substantial renovation project at the stylish property in Riyadh’s iconic Kingdom Centre. He will also be responsible for driving the Hotel’s ongoing Saudization efforts, which has been identified as one of the main focus points for the continued success of the property, in addition to exploring avenues for further expansion throughout the EMEA region.

Simon Casson, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts President of Hotel Operations – Europe, Middle East and Africa, welcomed the appointment, commenting: “Guenter’s extensive international experience in the luxury hospitality sector makes him an ideal choice to lead Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre. His successful track record in taking ownership of complex pre-opening and refurbishment projects speaks for itself, and I am confident he’ll be an outstanding addition to the Four Seasons EMEA team. We’re delighted to welcome him on board and look forward to working together to further strengthen the Hotel’s reputation as one of the finest in the Kingdom.”

Prior to joining Four Seasons, German-born Gebhard excelled in a variety of senior leadership positions across the globe with brands including Kempinski, Jumeirah, Marriott, Kerzner, and most recently Mandarin Oriental, who he represented in Turkey as General Manager of the Mandarin Oriental Bodrum resort and then for development in the Middle East region from Riyadh.

“It’s both a pleasure and a privilege to commence my journey with Four Seasons at this beautiful property,” said Gebhard. “The Kingdom’s hospitality sector is going through a period of rapid change and is poised to achieve tremendous growth, in line with the ambitious roadmap presented by Saudi Vision 2030. This makes it a very exciting time to join the Hotel – I look forward to getting to know the team here and contributing to many more successful years ahead for Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre as well expanding the footprint within the Kingdom and region.

Gebhard is a graduate of the Hotel and Tourism Academy in Munich and has studied Finance and Management at New York University’s Stern School of Business. He is passionate about food and beverage and enjoys exploring the latest industry trends, creating innovative concepts and discovering new destinations.