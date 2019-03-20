Four Seasons UAE Collection Properties Awarded Prestigious Five-Star Ratings in Forbes Travel Guide 2019

Four Seasons properties in Abu Dhabi and Dubai achieve the highest commendation for their impeccable service and luxurious facilities in Forbes annual rundown of the world’s finest hotels

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, the world’s leading luxury hospitality company, has been awarded five-star ratings for all of its UAE Collection properties in the Forbes Travel Guide 2019. The awards represent the highest honour available in the prestigious annual guide to the world’s top hotels, and reflect the outstanding level of service enjoyed by guests at the three stunning properties.

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island features in the guide for the first time since opening in 2016, and was one of only two properties in the UAE’s capital city to receive the honour. Meanwhile, in Dubai, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre retained their five-star ratings for the second year running, and took their places among the three hotels in Dubai to be awarded five stars

Leonardo Baiocchi, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, commented, “It’s an honour and a privilege to have all three of our UAE Collection properties featured in the Forbes Travel Guide 2019 with five star ratings, which is globally recognised as one of the highest accolades in the world of hospitality. The emphasis placed on quality of service by the Forbes rating system makes it especially rewarding to know we are consistently delivering impeccable hospitality in true Four Seasons style. This remarkable achievement highlights the outstanding craftsmanship and dedication of our teams, whose shared passion for creating extraordinary experiences shines through and brings great delight to our guests on a daily basis.”

Experience Dubai at its best with two unique properties

A verdant oasis in Dubai’s upmarket Jumeirah Beach district, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach is located just minutes from the city's main shopping and business hubs. The Resort features eleven distinctive dining and lounge venues, three luxurious pools and a pristine private beach experience. The Hotel’s extensive grounds offer endless opportunities for meetings, events and special occasions, while The Pearl Spa features state-of-the-art fitness facilities and provides a range of exclusive treatments and wellness therapies.

Located in the heart of Dubai’s vibrant metropolis, Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre is a boutique-style sanctuary characterized by an intimate, home-away-from-home feel. The Hotel’s highly personalised service ensures that guests’ needs are instantly remembered and recognised. With chic interiors by New York designer Adam Tihany and a glass-enclosed rooftop pool providing stunning views over the city, this stylish property introduces a relaxed yet refined approach to luxury.

Enjoy an elegant escape in the UAE’s capital city

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island welcomes guests with bright, open spaces complimented by panoramic views of the city skyline and the sparkling waters of the Arabian Gulf. Located within a striking 34-storey glass tower on the upscale Al Maryah Island, the Hotel blends urban chic with understated luxury and offers 200 elegant rooms, each of which boasts sea views. The property is home to six highly-acclaimed restaurants and lounges, the opulent Dahlia Spa and an expansive swimming pool area, making it one of Abu Dhabi’s most exciting waterfront locations.

Olivier Thomas, General Manager at Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island, said, “We are so honoured and proud to receive this accolade for the first time since Four Seasons Hotel at Al Maryah Island opened back in May 2016. This truly speaks volumes to the amazing team we have and our unified commitment to providing the very best experience for our guests. Abu Dhabi is a world-class destination, and our team pride themselves on showcasing the Hotel and city to everyone who walks through our doors.”

Discover the Emirates with Four Seasons

Luxury travellers who would like to experience these three highly acclaimed Hotels can discover one of the world’s most exciting destinations with the expert knowledge and unrivalled service of the Four Seasons UAE Collection. Guests are invited to explore a world of exquisite dining, luxurious Spas and cultural experiences with stays at all three Four Seasons properties in the UAE as part of the ‘Discover the Emirates’ package.

This exclusive package includes:

One night at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

One night at Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Finance Centre

Two nights at Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi

An exciting array of bespoke dining and cultural experiences

Half-board dining at all properties

Luxury transfers between Dubai and Abu Dhabi

To find out more, please visit www.fourseasons.com/dubaijb/offers/discover-the-emirates or call +971 (0)4 270 7788.