Free Two-Night Getaway in Abu Dhabi with Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways is inviting travellers flying through Abu Dhabi to enjoy a free stopover in the capital of the UAE, as part of a landmark global promotion launching today.

Abu Dhabi is a vibrant and diverse city offering visitors the chance to explore cultural highlights, impressive architecture, world-class theme parks as well as striking beaches and desert landscapes. The city appeals to solo travelers and couples in search of unique travel experiences as well as families looking to create extraordinary memories with children, making it the perfect destination for a holiday within a holiday.

Etihad Airways is offering two free nights of hotel accommodation in Abu Dhabi for all guests booking flights to and from all Etihad destinations via Abu Dhabi. Guests can choose from a range of 15 hotels located across the city including the five-star Intercontinental Abu Dhabi and Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, as well as the Courtyard by Marriott WTC, Crowne Plaza and Radisson Blu.

The free Abu Dhabi stopover promotion is available for bookings online through etihad.com or via a travel agent from 10 April to 15 June 2019, for flights between 21 April and 15 July 2019.

Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer Etihad Aviation Group, said: “The number of visitors to Abu Dhabi continues to grow every year, and this incredible promotion allows us to showcase our extraordinary home to more visitors worldwide. Guests will be welcomed with traditional Arabian hospitality, and will enjoy a modern infrastructure, multi-cultural society, and the many unique attractions the city, and wider emirate, have to offer.”

Abu Dhabi visitors can experience cultural masterpieces and architectural highlights including Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Louvre Abu Dhabi and the newly opened Presidential Palace Qasr Al Watan.

Tourists seeking nature can escape to the beautiful sand dunes of the Arabian desert, or find calm on the pristine coastline and beautiful beaches surrounding Abu Dhabi island.

Adrenalin-seeking adventurers can revel in the thrills of the city’s theme parks including the intense G-force experienced on Ferrari World’s roller-coasters, as well as the rides and attractions at Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros World.

Unforgettable desert safari expeditions, a myriad of world-class golf courses and an exceptional range of local and international dining experiences ensures there is something for everyone.

The advantage of a stopover goes beyond creating two holiday experiences out of one and can also support with combating jetlag. Global travellers on long-haul journeys will benefit from adjusting to the time zone along their journey, arriving at their final destination feeling more refreshed.

Etihad guests booking online should select a multi-city flight and will be directed to the stopover booking page once the booking is confirmed. Guests then have the option to choose a hotel package with one of the many hotel partners operating this promotion.