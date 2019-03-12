Gartner Market Guide Names Fareye as Representative Vendor for Vehicle Routing & Scheduling

Kushal Nahata, CEO & Co-Founder, FarEye.

FarEye, a SaaS platform that is enabling digital logistics, has been mentioned as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s Market Guide for Vehicle Routing & Scheduling.(1) This is the second time that FarEye has been listed in this Market Guide. Previously, Gartner has mentioned FarEye in six other reports. (2)

The Market Guide for Vehicle Routing & Scheduling includes detailed write-ups and figures for the 20 vendors surveyed that provides information on the VRS vendors that are perceived as relevant in the market based on revenue, number of clients, and end-user interest.

As the battle to win the last mile intensifies, there is an increasing demand for vehicle routing and scheduling technologies. Whether businesses manage an in-house fleet or rely upon a third party to manage their deliveries, these tools help them optimize operations throughout the supply chain.

There is an increased need for real-time dynamic technology to help tackle the current challenges of the transportation industry, such as reduced capacity, driver shortage, increased traffic congestion and a significant increase in last-mile deliveries. The VRS market remains fragmented as vendors focus on specific fleets, industries, and geographies. Only a few vendors, like FarEye, offer a global solution and support.

FarEye’s VRS solution is specialized in the postal, third-party logistics (3PL), retail and e-commerce industries, offering a wide range of solutions for parcel management. FarEye’s VRS solution offers dynamic autorouting, optimization features, dynamic fleet configuration and interactive route map functionality. Also included in this VRS solution is load balancing or driver management functionalities.

“FarEye’s platform empowers businesses to gain real-time predictive visibility of delivery fleet, generate accurate ETAs and create sophisticated workflows and reconfigurations across multiple logistics stakeholders. It helps enterprises reduce logistics costs, go-to-market faster, address uncertainties quickly and deliver superior customer experience. Since 2013, FarEye has matured into a well-acknowledged organization facilitating more than 10 million shipments a day across 20+ countries for more than 150 customers including Tata Steel, Hilti, JK Lakshmi, DHL, Blue Dart, Walmart etc. We are delighted that FarEye has been positioned for the second time by Gartner in the Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling,” says Kushal Nahata, CEO & Co-founder, FarEye.

