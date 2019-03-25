GE and Uniper Unveil ‘GT26 He’ Solution, the World’s First High-Efficiency Upgrade for the GT26 Gas Turbine Flee

General Electric

Continuing its commitment to invest in its mature gas turbine fleets to keep them competitive in today’s dynamic energy marketplace, GE (NYSE: GE) today announced the launch order for its new GT26 HE (high efficiency) gas turbine upgrade with Uniper for the utility’s Enfield Power Station in greater London. The GT26 is widely deployed in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), including in the UAE, Iraq, Tunisia and Algeria.

“We’re proud to launch our new GT26 HE upgrade with Uniper—it’s the most advanced solution we’ve ever introduced on a GT26 gas turbine and one of our most efficient upgrades within the F-class portfolio,” said Scott Strazik, president and CEO of GE’s new Gas Power business. “Not only will this upgrade revitalize Uniper’s Enfield power plant, it will also improve its competitive position in the Great Britain generation market, supporting its long-term profitability and viability.”

Key performance benefits[1] include:

· Higher efficiency for combined-cycle power plants:

· Increased plant output from 15 megawatts (MW) up to 55 MW per unit, improving revenue opportunities.

· Extended inspection intervals up to 32,000 hours, reducing operations and long-term maintenance costs.

2 % + percent base load increased efficiency, translating to as much as $4 million in fuel savings annually per unit.

2 % + percent base load increased efficiency, translating to as much as $4 million in fuel savings annually per unit.



Up to 1 percent increased efficiency in part load, yielding up to $1 million in fuel savings a year per unit.

Helping Revitalize Uniper’s Enfield Power Station

Uniper’s Enfield power plant in London will be the first site to install the new GT26 HE technology in 2020 with significant expected benefits, including increased megawatt output, improved plant and gas turbine efficiency, and extended maintenance intervals and operating hours. This will enable Enfield to consistently elevate its position on the dispatch curve in the highly competitive U.K. power market and ramp up its annual operating hours.

“We’re very pleased to be working with GE on this new technology upgrade,” said Eckhardt Rümmler, Chief Operating Officer, Uniper SE. “In Great Britain’s very competitive and challenging power generation environment, investing to keep our plants competitive by lowering operational and maintenance costs at the same time as increasing efficiency and flexibility is critical for the long-term success of our fleet.”

H-Class Technology Infusion Drives High-Efficiency Performance

The GT26 HE upgrade provides a leap forward in efficiency, output and maintenance interval extensions. It is powered partly through advanced technology from GE’s flagship HA gas turbine, the largest and most efficient in the industry, with additive manufactured parts and innovations in aerodynamics, material science and combustion dynamics. It embeds technology breakthroughs across every major component of the GT26 frame—turbine, compressor and combustor—to take turbine performance to a new level, significantly decreasing fuel costs while increasing full-load output and extending maintenance intervals.

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) estimates that the Middle East’s demand for electricity is expected to reach 2,419 terawatt hours (TWh) by 2040, double 2016 levels. Innovative new solutions such as GE’s GT26 HE upgrade can help the region meet a part of this growing demand through the better utilization of existing assets.