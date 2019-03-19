GE Healthcare and CCN Holding Celebrate Opening of Bilkent Integrated Health Campus, Turkey’s Largest PPP Project

General Electric

CCN Holding and GE Healthcare have inaugurated Bilkent Integrated Health Campus, the state-of-the-art 3,711 bed healthcare facility located in Ankara, Turkey. After nearly three years of construction, the $1.3 billion campus becomes Turkey’s largest public-private partnership (PPP) to date, and one of the world’s largest public hospitals ever constructed in a single phase. The inauguration was attended by H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Turkey, as well as dignitaries from the country’s public and private sector.

Since forming the first operational healthcare public private partnership in Turkey in 2016, GE Healthcare and CCN Holding have partnered to deliver comprehensive technology and solutions packages for the Mersin Integrated Healthcare Campus PPP, the 1,300-bed hospital project that opened to patients in early 2017.

The Bilkent Integrated Health campus consists of a core diagnostic center and six towers that house a cardiovascular hospital, general hospital, children’s hospital, maternity hospital, oncology hospital and neurology hospital, as well as a clinic hotel and administrative building for the Ministry of Health. The campus also includes 904 polyclinics, a 700-bed intensive care unit, a 300-bed physiotherapy and rehabilitation hospital, and a 100-bed high security forensic psychiatry hospital.

With a 100.000-patient capacity, the campus is expected to cater to more than 36,000 people per day including patients, visitors and staff. The project also fulfills a major priority of the Government of Turkey in transforming healthcare and is expected to create over 12,000 jobs including clinical and non-clinical support services.

Mr. Murat Çeçen, Chairman, CCN Holding, said: “The inauguration of the Bilkent Health Campus represents the successful delivery of Turkey’s largest-ever PPP healthcare investments, the result of a truly collaborative partnership that combines the best in public-sector execution models with private-sector competencies. We are proud to be one of the primary consortium partners serving the Ministry of Health and the people of Turkey.”

Elie Chaillot, President & CEO, Eastern Growth Markets, GE Healthcare, said: “The inauguration today is a powerful illustration of how innovative public private partnerships can help address healthcare challenges faced by governments and Ministries of Health. We are proud to be a partner in Turkey’s healthcare transformation and help deliver on the priority of improving community health. Today as the Bilkent Campus opens its doors to the public, citizens from across the country and region benefit from greater access to higher quality healthcare—at one state-of-the-art, centrally-located facility. Turkey has reaffirmed its status as a pioneer in healthcare transformation in both the region and around the world.”

Eight radiology units, one radiation oncology unit and two nuclear medicine centers on the Bilkent Campus are equipped with over 2,228 GE Healthcare systems. Throughout the project, GE’s engineers spent over 2,600 hours on site managing the installation of the medical systems. Among the key solutions installed on the campus include the Senographe Pristina*, the mammography system specially designed to help reduce pain, discomfort and anxiety for patients; the Revolution* CT, which delivers uncompromised image quality and clinical capabilities with low dose technology; the Discovery* IQ, the PET/CT molecular imaging system that facilitates early detection of disease through superior image quality enabled by its highly efficient PET crystal design; and the Innova* IGS 630, the biplane system designed to support a variety of interventional procedures in pediatrics, electrophysiology and neurology. The Voluson* E10, GE’s high-end ultrasound, delivers a new standard in OB/GYN imaging with more clarity, more speed and more flexibility; digital precision and simplicity are integrated into the Aisys Carestation, the advanced anesthesia delivery management system; the Carescape* R860, an intuitive ICU ventilator that offers a comprehensive solution for Lung Protection strategy; and the SIGNA* 3.0T Pioneer, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system designed to acquire images in as little as one-third the time.

GE Healthcare has a strong track record of delivering innovative public-private partnerships in emerging markets, including Kenya, Nigeria, India, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates. In Turkey alone, GE has undertaken PPP projects worth over $230m in the last two years alone.

GE Healthcare has been in Turkey since 1987 and employs over 300 local staff, of which 60 are highly-skilled field engineers. More than 40,000 of GE’s medical systems are installed in over 3000+ health institutions across the country, touching more than 200,000 lives each day.