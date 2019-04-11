GEMS Education Schools Outperforms in 2018-2019 KHDA’s DSIB Inspection Results

GEMS Education schools outperforms in 2018-2019 KHDA’s inspection results

An impressive majority of 93% of GEMS Education schools that were inspected across Dubai, achieved a rating of ‘Good’ and above, in the recently announced Knowledge & Human Development Authority’s (KHDA) 2018-2019 Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau (DSIB) results.

Sir Christopher Stone, Chief Education Officer, GEMS Education, said: “We are thrilled with the DSIB inspection results which saw GEMS Education schools continue to improve. The vast majority of our schools are Outstanding or Very Good. We are not complacent, however, and will continue to improve leadership, learning and teaching in all our schools as our children and parents deserve nothing less than the very best. To that end we also conduct our own annual Internal Reviews and Development Plans so that we can systematically act on any KHDA recommendations swiftly and fully.”

176 schools across the UAE were inspected by KHDA in 2018-2019, where more than 90 per cent of Dubai students study in private schools. 26 schools out of 28 GEMS Education Dubai based schools that were inspected maintained their current rating while three new schools to be inspected for the first time all received ‘Good’ rating.

The six ‘Outstanding’ GEMS Education schools include Dubai American Academy, GEMS Modern Academy, GEMS Royal Dubai School, GEMS Wellington International School, GEMS Jumeirah Primary School and Jumeirah College. GEMS Wellington International School achieved ‘Outstanding’ status for the 10th consecutive year.

GEMS Dubai American Academy and GEMS Dubai Modern Academy are currently the only American and Indian curricula schools in Dubai to have an ‘Outstanding’ rating. Dubai American Academy offers both an enriched American curriculum and the IB Diploma to its students while GEMS Modern Academy offers the CISCE curriculum for Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 12, and the IB Diploma Programme option for Grade 11 and Grade 12.

The last academic year also saw six GEMS Education schools rated ‘Very Good’ which include GEMS Worlds Academy, GEMS Our Own English High School, The Millennium School, The Winchester School, GEMS Wellington Primary School and GEMS Wellington Academy Silicon Oasis.