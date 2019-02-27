GEMS Education Signs MoU With Tatweer Education Holding on Cooperation in Saudi Arabia

During the event

GEMS Education has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tatweer Education Holding to explore joint opportunities on education services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The signing ceremony, held at the Global Educational Supplies Solutions (GESS 2019) at the Dubai World Trade Centre, was attended by Dr. Saad Alfuhaid, Deputy Minister for Private Education in The Kingdom, Dr. Saud bin Abdullah Al Khudair, CEO of Tatweer Education Holding, Mr. Zafar Raja, Chief Operation Officer of GEMS, Majed Al Mutairi, CEO of GEMS KSA, alongside other senior executives.

Dino Varkey, CEO of GEMS Education said: “GEMS Education, which is among the world’s oldest and largest K-12 private education providers, is committed in supporting the Saudi education sector. Tatweer Holding is a market leader in Education Services. This partnership will help transform the education landscape in the Kingdom. We fully support the country’s Vision 2030.”

On this occasion, Dr. Saud bin Abdullah Al Khudair, CEO of Tatweer Education Holding said: “Tatweer Holding with The Ministry of Education are leading the charge to realise the education initiatives and programmes of Vision 2030. Today, we look forward to partnering with companies who got licence to invest in the Kingdom.”

The MoU aims to explore and collaborate on the Educational Specialised Consulting, Learning Management Systems, School Nutrition, Sports and Physical Education, Health & Safety and Security, Educational Environment, Special Education and Educational Support Services including school transportation.

Tatweer Education Holding is fully owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund. The Company has an independent financial authority, and is fully qualified to achieve its objectives and carry out its activities on economic basis, in accordance with private companies, and in accordance with the regulations in force in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Tatweer’s mission is to also create a long-term value for The Ministry of Education and The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, by shaping the overall direction of subsidiaries, and monitoring financial performance.

The company has four subsidiaries: Tatweer for School Buildings, Tatweer for Transportation, Tatweer for Education Technologies, and Tatweer for Education.

The announcement comes following GEMS Education’s partnerships announced late last year with Hassana Investment Company, the arm of Saudi Arabia’s General Organisation for Social Insurance, to invest up to $800 million over the next 10 years to acquire and develop schools in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.