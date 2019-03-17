Georgetown Provides Emergency Disaster Degree Preview at Upcoming Info Session

Georgetown faculty director Dr. Tim Frazier

Emergencies occur without warning, but responses to emergencies can be planned and prepared ahead of time to develop organization resilience. Addressing this need, Georgetown University is presenting an information session about this unique one-year master’s degree to help working professionals prepare for and respond to a wide variety of natural, technological, and man-made disasters. The public information session will be held on March 18, 2019, at the City Centre Rotana in Doha at 7:00 p.m.

Offered by Georgetown’s School of Continuing Studies, the International Executive Master’s in Emergency & Disaster Management (IEDM) program offers a blend of virtual learning and five on-site international residencies that provide critical hands-on experience and engagement opportunities with leading experts in the field.

“Graduates of our program represent a diverse group of professionals across many sectors, such as global health, human and social services, military, humanitarian aid, first response, planning, public policy, and all levels of government. And they use the strong critical thinking and problem-solving abilities they gain through our program to serve in important leadership roles in their fields,” said Georgetown faculty director Dr. Tim Frazier.

Farukh Azad, a current IEDM student who also works as manager of Digital Transformation at Ooredoo, recently concluded the Paris residency of the program. “We were introduced to critical aspects of preparing for and responding to man-made threats.The training included important field visits in the health sector as well as the Interpol General Secretariat Headquarters in Lyon,” he explained. “In particular the introduction to French national security, presented by the Executive Director of the French High Committee for Civil Defence, Christian Sommade, was a valuable experience.” Other modules during the Paris residency included lessons on antiquities and terrorism, and preserving cultural heritage threatened by illicit trafficking.

Fellow IEDM student Hamad Eid Al-Romaihi, who serves as Manager of Health Protection and Communicable Diseases in the Public Health Department of Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health, enrolled in the program, “to expand and advance [his] knowledge and understanding on a topic as we are preparing to host the FIFA World Cup in 2022.” He noted, “this will enable me to prepare and train my team to be ready to face any eventuality as Qatar gears up for one of the most important sporting events."

The March 18 information session will provide insights about the program’s on-site residencies around the world, curriculum, requirements, fees, career outlook, and more. It is open to the public and reservations are not required. Find out more at scs.georgetown.edu/doha