The Giraffe Releases at Cinema Akil in the UAE for an Entire Week

The Giraffe by director Ahmed Magdy will have its theatrical release at Cinema Akil in the UAE from March 8-15, as part of its theatrical tour across the Arab world. The film recently screened at the Aswan International Women Film Festival, within the Egyptian Films Competition.

Cinema Akil is an independent cinema platform that brings quality films from across the world to audiences in the UAE. Showcasing directors and filmmakers across the decades, Cinema Akil aims to create awareness and interest in film and the cinematic arts.

The Giraffe landed its world premiere at the 40th Cairo International Film Festival. The film made its international premiere at the 17th Marrakech International Film Festival and it also screened at theTrans-Saharan International Film Festival in Zagora.

Through the streets of the city that are void of all but its ghosts, Ahmed is lost and depleted of faith. Tonight, he must save a girl he doesn't know who is in a lot of trouble. He finds himself involved with an eccentric group of young people lead by an enigmatic girl who is trying to uncover the mystery behind the Giraffe hidden at the zoo.

Written and directed by Ahmed Magdy, The Giraffe stars Amr Hosny, Shaza Moharam, Haydi Koussa, Salma Hassan, Rasha Magdy, Mohammed El Badawy, and Osama Gawish. The film is co-produced byGarage Art Production, Utaco Digital Film, and Fig Leaf Studio. It was awarded the AFAC Production Grant and the SANAD Development Grant from the Abu Dhabi Film Festival. The film is distributed byMAD Solutions worldwide.