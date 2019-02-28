Grand Millennium Dubai Marks International Women’s Day With Exclusive Deals

The package includes a dinner buffet at Toshi Pan Asian Restaurant

In celebration of the International Women’s Day, Grand Millennium Dubai Barsha Heights presents an exclusive 3-day promotion offering discounts on meal and select beauty treatments.

From March 7 to 9, the property will offer the Women Day Special priced at AED285, allowing women to choose any 60-minute facial at Jasmine Spa and a dinner buffet at Toshi Pan Asian Restaurant.

Depending on her skin type, ladies can choose from whitening facial, firming facial, anti-acne facial and sensitive skin facial that will leave the skin looking fresh and beautiful. The facial treatment uses Alissi Bronte products from Spain which is based on natural, organic and ecological ingredients that provide long lasting effects on beauty, wellbeing and good skin.

The package includes a dinner buffet at Toshi Pan Asian Restaurant where she can indulge on the finest dishes from seven countries across Asia such as Japan, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Myanmar, Korea and Vietnam.

Whether it’s your mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, girlfriend or a female friend, bring them to Grand Millennium Dubai Barsha Heights and make them feel special.

Reservation is required to avail of the packages. Please call Jasmine Spa at +971 4 423 4112 and Toshi Restaurant at +971 4 423 4170 or email fbreservations.gmhd@millenniumhotels.com. Guests can also message Grand Millennium Dubai using the WhatsApp number at +971 55 561 2122.