Gunshot Officially Competes Within the Official Feature Film Competition at the Tripoli Film Festival

Director Karim El Shennawy and writer Haitham Dabbour's film Gunshot competes within the Feature Film Official Competition at the sixth edition of the Tripoli Film Festival in Beirut, Lebanon (June 9 - 19).

Most recently, the film opened the Festival International du Film pour l'Enfance et la Jeunesse de Sousse. This April, the film will also release in Tunisian cinemas.

Gunshot won the Best Actor Award for star Ahmad Al Fishawy and the Best Cinematography Award for DOP Abdelsalam Moussa at the 67th edition of the Egyptian Catholic Center for Cinema Film Festival.

Since its release on October 3rd, Gunshot has received wide acclaim from critics and audiences alike. The film was screened in six Gulf states, including: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

Gunshot had a full-house screening during its world premiere at the 2nd El Gouna Film Festival and was selected as the closing film of the Malmö Arab Film Festival.The film also screened at the Cairo International Film Festival within its International Panorama - New Egyptian Cinema.

Amid deadly clashes with anti-riot forces, bodies start piling in Cairo's morgue. While examining the cadaver of Alaa Abu Zayd, the forensic doctor notices something unusual. The doctor, who is alcohol dependent and battles personal and family problems, writes a medical report that stirs media frenzy, public anger, and accusations of political and ethical corruption. Along with a hard-working journalist, they undertake a journey seeking facts, where their perception of truth, their principles and beliefs are challenged, and they are forced to face the dilemma of their life.

Produced by iProductions and Film Clinic, Gunshot stars Ahmad Al Fishawy, Ruby, Mohamed Mamdouh, Arfa Abdel Rassoul and Asmaa Aboul Yazeed, along with guest stars Ahmed Malek, Hana Shiha, Ahmad Kamal, Safaa El Toukhy, Samy Maghawry and Mohamed Radwan. The film crew brings together DOP Abdelsalam Moussa, Costume Designer Nahed Nasrallah, Production Designer Ali Hossam Ali, Technical Producer Ahmed Youssef, and Editor Ahmed Hafez, in addition to Sound Engineer Ahmed Adnan, Sound Mixer Ahmad Abu Saad and Music Composer Amine Bouhafa, under the supervision of Ahmed Fahmi. Gunshot's marketing is handled by MAD Solutions.