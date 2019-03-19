Have a Dew and Chat With Ooredoo

During the event

Ooredoo has teamed up with Oman Refco to provide all mobile customers with instant gifts with the purchase of any can of Mountain Dew. In this exciting promotion both prepaid and postpaid mobile customers just need to check under the lid for the 8-digit code, enter it into the Ooredoo Oman app and win instant prizes. The exciting gifts include up to 5GB data, free on-net minutes and endless WhatsApp, all of which can be claimed exclusively through the Ooredoo Oman App.

Ian Dench, CEO of Ooredoosaid, “This an exciting collaboration and now everyone can be a winner with Ooredoo and Mountain Dew. Our customers can enjoy instant prizes to chat, message or enjoy the internet on us.”

Youssef Ezzikhe, CEO of Oman Refco said, “Consumers in the Sultanate of Oman have grown up with Mountain Dew and it has been proven to be the drink of choice, particularly with the youth. This partnership reflects our shared values of connecting and caring for our customers. We are delighted to be able to partner with Ooredoo for this exciting promotion.”

To find out more about any of Ooredoo's value-packed products head to any of their 57 stores in the Sultanate or visit www.ooredoo.om