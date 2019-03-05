Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham JBR Presents 3 + 1 Brunch for Ladies

Flavours Restaurant, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham

Follow > Disable alert for Hawthorn Suites Follow >

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Flavours Restaurant at Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham JBR offers a 3 +1 High Heel Brunch for ladies, inclusive of free pool access for the whole month of March.

Perk up the weekend with your gal pals through a sumptuous brunch while enjoying the fabulous view of the sea, the city and Ain Dubai. Plus, make the most of the Dubai’s cool season and avail the complimentary pool access at the hotel. The brunch spread includes a variety of healthy salads, luscious cheese, fresh seafood, mouthwatering mains, tempting desserts and refreshing mocktails.

Book for three and get one brunch for free. Priced at AED165/ per person, the brunch is available on Fridays from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

For added indulgence, ladies are entitled to 50% discount for treatments 60-minutes or above at the spa, and 30% off on select products and services at the salon.