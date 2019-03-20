Help AG: Zero-Trust Imperative to Protecting Middle East Businesses from New Cyber Threats

Stephan Berner, Chief Executive Officer at Help AG

While IT security spending in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa is expected to surpass $2.7 billion this year[1], Help AG warns that investments in security products alone will prove insufficient in protecting businesses. The cyber security specialist is advocating the adoption of the ‘Zero-Trust’ architecture and is set to outline the evolution and application of this approach at its upcoming Security Spotlight Forum taking place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on the 26th and 27th of March respectively.

By collaborating with leading security technology providers− Symantec, Fortinet, Pulse Secure, Infoblox and Skybox Security− Help AG will ensure the event features information-packed sessions that comprehensively address cloud, identity, threat intelligence, privileged access management, data protection and other vital aspects of Zero-Trust architecture.

Emphasizing the need for this approach, Stephan Berner, Chief Executive Officer at Help AG explained that identity is the top attack vector, with over 80% of breaches being linked to weak, default or stolen passwords[2]. He said, “Just one set of compromised credentials can completely undermine the effectiveness of endpoint security, firewalls and other security technologies. Businesses therefore need to focus on identity-centric measures that can reduce the attack surface and restrict threats from spreading. By treating every user and device as an untrusted actor, zero-trust security prioritizes strong authentication and limits access and privileges, thereby dramatically enhancing protection against both external as well as internal threats.”

The Security Spotlight Forum will feature an in-depth introduction of the Zero-Trust concept and a detailed overview of Help AG’s Zero Trust Model, which has been successfully employed by several organizations across a broad range of industries including banking and finance, and government. This will be followed by presentations by Help AG’s technology partners on the following topics:

Extending an invitation to Middle East IT and cyber security professionals, Berner said, “Whether your organization has already begun its zero-trust journey, or is just starting out, there is plenty of information and insight to gain by attending our event.”

Help AG will host its Security Spotlight Forum at the One&Only Royal Mirage in Dubai and the Jumeirah at Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi. Viewing all details and registering for either event is possible by visiting https://www.helpag.com/upcoming-events/.