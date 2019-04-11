HP Immerses Gamers Into the World of ‘Fortnite’ and ‘Apex Legends’ at MEFCC

HP will showcase its full lineup of OMEN by HP gaming desktops.

HP is set to host a gaming extravaganza as the much-anticipated Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC) kicks off at the Dubai World Trade Centre this week. HP will host the three-day event in collaboration with Power League Gaming (PLG).

Taking place from April 11-13th at Zabeel Hall 5, HP will showcase its full lineup of OMEN by HP gaming desktops, laptops and headphones to provide visitors and technology enthusiasts with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the complete gaming experience, using some of the most in-demand products in the market today.

PC games available at this year’s stand - which is divided into demo, experience and tournament zones – will include the hugely-popular ‘Fortnite’ and ‘Apex Legends’ games. Earlier in the year, HP had introduced its Battle of Universities initiative to find the UAE’s top gamers and the event will see them come together under one roof to compete during the University Challenge. In line with the growing trend of watching gamers, visitors are invited to follow their teams live or take part in mini tournaments with the prospects of winning Fortnight and Apex Legend merchandise

George Rouppas, Head of Computing Category, HP Middle East, said “The popularity of eGaming and eSports has grown exponentially. Some of the most talented players have reached celebrity-like status within the gaming community. At HP, our mandate is to identify, develop and promote the most talented players in the region and arm them with the best-in-class technical equipment. Our OMEN portfolio is among the best in the world and is designed to deliver high-performance and fully immerse the gamer into the virtual experience.”

OMEN by HP arena at MEFCC 2019 is divided into display and experience zones, where visitors can play the latest gaming titles on OMEN units. Completing the OMEN line-up at the booth are OMEN X laptop, OMEN X desktop, OMEN by HP 15 laptop.