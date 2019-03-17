Huawei MateBook 13 Arrives in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

HUAWEI MateBook 13

The new HUAWEI MateBook 13 is available for purchase at Huawei Stores and a number of retail outlets in Saudi Arabia. This new generation of ultra-slim Huawei devices has a FullView 2K display, light weight, 13-inch widescreen display and an intelligent sharing files by OneHop. This device also offers advanced performance, a separate graphics processing unit, high-performance fingerprint sensitivity and robustness as well as its sleek design.

It is also worth saying that there will be some valuable gifts for customers who will be purchasing the HUAWEI MateBook 13 from March 14 till 23 of the same month in the Saudi retail stores and Huawei’s outlets. Gifts are varied from "HUAWEI FreeBuds" when purchasing the MateBook13 i5 version, and HUAWEI WATCH GT when purchasing the iMateBook 13 i7 version.

The HUAWEI MateBook 13 is putting its mark on redefining screen standards, performance and interconnection through its new screen. The device has a revolutionary support of intelligent interconnectivity between smart devices and PCs, redefining how devices can interact and connect with each other. With all of these features, Huawei met its customers’ expectations with the new Matebook13, that considered one of large-scale notebooks series that targets young professional users who needs a product that combines elegant design and innovation, to speed up their work.

Seeing is Believing

HUAWEI 3:2 FullView Display with 10-point multitouch option delivers more than an impressive screen; it brings to life a fully immersive visual experience. With an 88% screen-to-body ratio, the HUAWEI MateBook 13’s slender 4.4 mm bezel makes more room for bright, rich, and vivid graphics to ignite your imagination.

Body & Soul

With its Ultra Slim Body weighing as light as 1.3 kgs, the HUAWEI MateBook 13 is a device for the young users and those on the go, who are always out and about yet want to be connected, without compromising on style. Lightweight yet robust, the HUAWEI MateBook 13 is designed for optimal portability. Its slim line 14.9 mm metallic frame is meticulously crafted with a diamond cut finish on each corner, giving it an ultra-modern premium look and feel. A powerfully elegant machine.

Intelligent Sharing by OneHop File Transfer

Transfer videos and photos via NFC with a single tap from phone to PC*. Upload 500 photos** in 1 minute and 1 GB of video in 35 seconds***. If your images contain text, the HUAWEI MateBook 13 can extract the words from the image for easy editing. The improved cooling performance of the fans let the notebook stay cool and silent even when running intensive processes. It also supports the intuitive three-finger gesture for screenshots. Solving the typical user pain point that is data transfer between PCs and Android smartphones, HUAWEI MateBook 13 features the upgraded HUAWEI OneHop File Transfer, completing the all-scenario experience in which devices from PCs to smartphones is connected.

The innovative features of the HUAWEI MateBook 13 are prompted by shifting consumer preferences, requiring devices to become increasingly mobile, and with them their users as well. Huawei is committed to delivering reliable, high-quality and advanced products to its consumers. The HUAWEI MateBook 13 will enrich and improve the all-scenario experience across devices, providing more users with the ultimate experience.

One-Touch Power Button

Users can unlock their smartphones faster and faster these days, and consumers want to unlock their notebooks as quickly as they unlock their phones, making for a seamless experience across all devices. The HUAWEI MateBook 13 features one touch power button, the first of its kind created by the company on a Windows notebook. By optimizing the BIOS, Huawei is making it possible to quickly start and wake up the computer. Furthermore, when a user presses the power button, their fingerprint information is saved and is used for identity authentication. In other words, users can access the desktop directly without entering a password or scanning their fingerprint again. This is a safe and user-friendly option, especially if users forget their passwords.

In addition to that, the HUAWEI MateBook 13 comes with a 65W power adapter. A 15-minute charge can provide 2.5 hours of everyday office use.

Price and Availability

The Matebook 13 will be available in two different versions, powered by the 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8565U processor and boasting 512 GB SSD, Gray Color at a price of SAR3999 and powered by Intel Core i5 8265U and boasting 256 GB SSD, Silver Color ata price of SAR2999, both of which are equipped with Intel UHD Graphics 620, 42 Whr (9.6 video playing hours), Quick charge, 2MIC/2speaker +Dolby ATMOS and 8 GB RAM, 24 months warranty.