Hussain Kasim Internship Program 43 University Students Trained at KPMG

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for KPMG International Follow >

KPMG in Bahrain has welcomed 43 interns since the beginning of this year , as part of the Hussain Kasim Internship Program - the firm’s ongoing internship and youth development initiative.

The program was established to provide learning opportunities for Bahraini students from leading universities inside and outside the Kingdom of Bahrain. It helps them gain valuable work experience and prepare them for successful careers. It has been named in honor of Hussain Kasim, the co-founder of KPMG in Bahrain, as he has always been passionate in his support to provide young Bahraini professionals a solid start to their careers in the financial industry.

On average, the program accommodates 50 – 80 students per year. Last year, 58 interns participated in the program, of which 16 were offered full-time jobs with KPMG.

KPMG in Bahrain is a member firm of KPMG International. The firm was established in 1968

as the first national accounting and auditing firm and today it has grown to be one of the largest professional services firms in the country. The firm provides Audit, Tax and Advisory services to a wide array of clients operating in different sectors, utilizing the in-depth technical and industry experience of its professional staff.