Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla Resort Elevates the Hospitality Experience in Aqaba With Its New Facilities

Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla Resort, the latest addition to Aqaba’s touristic scene, announced the full opening of the hotel at the beginning of March, with new additional facilities available to the hotel guests.

Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla Resort guests can enjoy a one of it’s kind Spa, Aqua Spa and the exclusive beach club La Plage

Commenting on the new facilities Mr. Mohammad Labban, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla Resort said: “Despite the short period of the resort’s presence in Aqaba, it witnessed a successful launch and an increasing demand in the market”,

“With the introduction of our state of the art Aqua Spa and our unique beach club La Plage, we are certain that we will elevate our guests experiences, allowing them to create everlasting memories” he added.

Those looking to unwind can treat themselves to an aqua spa experience with tranquil services including six treatment rooms, an authentic Turkish hammam, a yoga garden, and an outdoor pool. The property features an additional family pool, as well as an adults-only infinity pool with picturesque views.

The onsite, 24-hour StayFit™ Gym provides guests with the chance to reenergize during their stay and is equipped with treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bicycles, weight machines, and free weights.

Younger guests can make the most out of Camp Hyatt, featuring child-friendly games and activities that promise to keep the little ones entertained during their stay.

With the opening of La Plage, guests can discover barefoot luxury with residential DJs, live entertainment and upbeat atmosphere in Aqaba’s most dynamic beach club.

Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla Resort is Jordan’s first Hyatt Regency hotel and second Hyatt-branded property, joining Grand Hyatt Amman. Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla Resort is the debut hotel within the prestigious Ayla development on the northern shores of Aqaba. Each of the hotel’s 286 guestrooms and suites offer picturesque views of the azure lagoons, Aqaba’s towering mountains and the surrounding marina.