Imdaad Partners With Jafza to Support Career Development of Emirati Graduates

Underlining its continuing commitment to empowering Emirati youth, Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable facilities management services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets, has signed an agreement with Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) to be part of its prestigious ‘Tumoohi’ program for the career development of UAE nationals.

Under the initiative that aims to introduce young Emiratis to the corporate work environment and prepare them to enter the labor market, Imdaad will offer fresh graduates internship and training opportunities to equip them with the knowledge and skills they need to navigate their career successfully.

As part of the 12 to 18 month-long program, the candidates will work within Imdaad’s different departments to gain a deeper understanding of the various aspects of the company’s operations and learn about employment opportunities in the facilities management (FM) industry. The hands-on training and experience will also provide participating graduates with a competitive advantage in the increasingly demanding job market.

Mr. Jamal Abdulla Lootah, Group CEO of Imdaad, said: “Imdaad has always remained at the vanguard of nation-building efforts and our support to Jafza’s Tumoohi program represents our commitment to enabling Emirati youth to play an integral role in the UAE’s economic growth and development. The initiative is closely aligned with our long-term strategy that envisions nurturing a highly qualified national talent pool to steer the company’s future growth.”

“It is imperative to boost the participation of women in the labor market to drive inclusive growth. Through our training program, we aim to help graduates to develop specialized skills and expertise, thereby enhancing their employability to be part of the country’s dynamic workforce and empowering them to be the country’s future leaders,” added Mr. Lootah.

As part of its corporate social responsibility program, Imdaad has launched a number of initiatives to increase awareness about the FM industry and environmental sustainability among students. Most recently in October 2018, the company hosted a ‘Be’ati’ workshop for students from universities and schools in the UAE to offer them insights on healthy waste and recycling practices.