Imdaad Strengthens Client Line-Up With Addition of Dubai Safari

Jamal Abdulla Lootah, Group CEO of Imdaad

Follow > Disable alert for DXB Entertainments Disable alert for Imdaad Follow >

Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable facilities management services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets, has signed a three-year contract agreement with DXB Entertainments, with a further extension of up to two years, to provide integrated facilities management (FM) services at Dubai Safari. The AED 14.1 million contract agreement expands Imdaad’s portfolio to include clients operating in the entertainment sector.

Jamal Abdulla Lootah, Group CEO of Imdaad, said: “In line with its long-term growth strategy, Imdaad has increasingly focused on deepening its presence in the UAE and expanding its footprint in the GCC. Our growing list of prestigious clients in the country and the wider region is a true testimony to the success of this vision. The new contract agreement with DXB Entertainments to provide integrated FM services at Dubai Safari represents a key milestone in our growth journey. We are confident that our industry-leading offerings will enable us to enrich visitor experience at Dubai Safari in addition to complementing the park’s energy efficient and environment-friendly operations.”

As part of its contract, Imdaad will offer operations and maintenance of building management system (BMS), and the maintenance of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing system (MEP); heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); hard landscaping; domestic water treatment and testing, as well as fire alarm and firefighting systems; access control systems; CCTV and security systems; audio-visual equipment; and lighting control system. The company will also provide landscaping and irrigation maintenance, as well as offering office administration, fit-out and event management services, and logistics management, among several others.

One the newest attractions in the emirate, Dubai Safari houses more than 3,000 animals in several exhibits distributed across its Arabian, Asian, African and Safari villages. The eco-friendly park, constructed on a former landfill site and where solar-powered vehicles take visitors on drive-through animal exhibit tours, offering wildlife experiences and edutainment activities, also boasts other attractions, including Adventure Valley, Kids Farm, and Al Wadi Area. A sustainable system also runs the irrigation system for water recycling, waste disposal, and waste recycling at the facility.