Imdaad, a Dubai world company with a prestigious client list and many landmark projects to its name, offers world class outsourced management services in Facilities Management, FM Consultancy, Specialist Facilities Services, and Employee Welfare activities, each headed by highly qualified and experienced management experts.
Imdaad Supports Emiratization in the FM Sector with Its Participation in Careers UAE 2019
Underlining its commitment to providing employment opportunities for UAE nationals, Imdaad, a Dubai-basedgroup of companies that provides integrated, sustainable facilities management services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets, is participating in the 19thedition of Careers UAE, a three-day job fair held at Dubai World Trade Centre that connects Emiratis with recruiters across a wide range of industries. Through its presence at the event, Imdaad aims to further enhance the training and career opportunities available to local talent in the Facilities Mangement (FM) sector.
Through its endeavors to offer Emiratis the chance to grow and explore the many facets of the industry, Imdaad remains at the forefront of empowering UAE nationals. This was highlighted with the launch of the company’s internal training program, Elham, and partnership with the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) on its prestigious ‘Tumoohi’ program. During the 12 to 18 month-long programs, candidates work within Imdaad’s different departments and gain a deeper understanding of the various aspects of the company’s operations. These initiatives support the UAE’s Emiratisation efforts, which the country has established as a Key Performance Indicator (KPI) for achieving the goals of its Vision 2021.
Mr. Jamal Abdulla Lootah, Group CEO of Imdaad, said: “Imdaad has set a long-term strategy to support Emiratisation and boost the economic contribution of the national workforce through training and internship programs that increase the employability of local talent. As an organization committed to nation-building, we have also focused on delivering on the UAE’s Emiratisation goals, with more than 24% of our middle and senior management consisting of UAE nationals. We look forward to meetingand nurturing the leaders of tomorrow, and are excited to seehow the next generation of UAE nationals will impact the country’s future.”
