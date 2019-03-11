Infiniti Al Babtain Announces 2018 National Sales and Service Skills Contest Winners

During the event

Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al Babtain Co. (AABC), the authorized dealer of Infiniti vehicles in the State of Kuwait, recently held its 2018 Infiniti national sales and service skills contests. The annual event serves to motivate and maintain the highest level of professional performance by our sales and service frontline staff to deliver an even better INFINITI Total Ownership Experience..

The contests aim to highlight staff skills, grow the spirit of competition and motivate the contestants by being part of something bigger, enhance communication/collaboration between Sales and Aftersales teams and ultimately, refine skills to provide the best customer service in the industry.

The competitions, modeled on the regional skills contests included a variety of exercises ranging from ‘Face the Trainer’ sessions to ‘Role Play’ and ‘Team Test’ as well as written tests The participants were tested in several areas including brand, product, customer journey, and general automotive knowledge.

Mr. Mohd. El Shafy won the Infiniti Sales contest and the Infiniti Aftersales contest first place was bagged by Mr. Mudassar Hussain.

Chief Human Resources Officer, Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, and Chief Finance Officer, Ms. Jihane Bou Hamdan distributed the awards to the winners. The contest was attended by senior management of the Al Babtain Group and dignitaries from Nissan Gulf which included NGF Aftersales Director Mr. David Graves, Aftersales General Manager, Mr. Surendra Acharya and Aftersales Deputy General Manager, Mr. Shailendra Singh.

“Our commitment to accommodating local market demands with world-class capabilities and services remains a top priority. Such dynamic platforms encourage our employees to stay on top of their game and deliver exceptional results across the board. The INFINITI Total Ownership Experience® encapsulates everything we do down to the last detail to provide customers with tailor made services for individual needs when they purchase a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. These contests are designed to review current capabilities, challenges and upgrade each employees potential to accommodate the best results, “said Chief Human Resources Officer, Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al-Babtain.