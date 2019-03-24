Infiniti Al Babtain: The Exclusive Leasing Offer Continues on Infiniti Vehicles

Infiniti QX80

Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al Babtain Co. (AABC), the sole authorized dealer of Infiniti vehicles in the State of Kuwait, continues to offer its loyal fans exclusive leasing deal that accompanies the purchase of models ranging from Infiniti Q50 to QX80 at Al Rai showroom.

Starting at a leasing price of KD 169 per month, the Q50 is driver centric, powerfully elegant coupled with a striking performance and is available with 2.0-liter 208HP turbo-charged engine. The Infiniti Q50 is also available at 3.0 Litre Turbo generating 300 HP. The INFINITI Q50’s fuel efficient engine is designed to offer enhanced performance while maintaining high levels of efficiency. The steering wheel is sleeker and more performance based than ever, ensuring flawless drivability that triggers the senses. The Q50 delivers a confidence-inspiring and personalized experience behind the wheel, which epitomizes INFINITI’s dedication to developing innovative driving technologies.

A family-friendly, high performance car - the QX60 starts at a leasing rate of KD 275 per month – it reflects the concept of high-end hybrid cars, and is designed to be a masterpiece of all standards. This innovative icon is equipped with a Rear Entertainment System with dual 8-inch monitors and wireless headphones followed by a 295-horsepower, 3.5-LITER V6 direct injection engine. From the double-arch grille to the LED taillights that accentuate the D-pillar, the confident curves captivate attention not usually given to a 7-passenger SUV.

Now starting at KD 369 per month, the QX80 has a refined and spacious cabin that features high-quality materials, a hand-crafted finish and advanced drive-assist technologies. With a taut yet comfort-oriented suspension, and ample performance from its 5.6-liter V8 engine, the QX80 gives drivers an assured feeling of control and confidence at the wheel. The rear entertainment system has also been upgraded. Higher-resolution screens provide the interface for connectivity and entertainment devices. The system also now supports 31 languages, up from three in the outgoing QX80.

Infiniti Al Babtain encourages its customers to explore the advantage of the exclusive deal by visiting the designated showroom located in Al Rai.