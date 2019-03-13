Infor to Highlight Role of EAM in Digital Transformation at Dubai Event

Jonathan Wood, General Manager India, Middle East & Africa, Infor

Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, is holding its EAM Summit in Dubai on March 20th to demonstrate the benefits of its latest innovations in Enterprise Asset Management with its Infor CloudSuite™ EAM to customers across all industries.

Infor will bring together executives from sectors including education, power and waste management at the event, and will focus on themes including future trends of Enterprise Asset Management, how to extend asset life and increase organizational efficiency.

“The global Enterprise Asset Management market is tipped to reach a value of $6.05 Billion by 2022, according to research from Markets & Markets, with organizations across all verticals increasingly coming to realize the need to maximize the way they manage and control their assets over their lifecycle to increase efficiency, performance and strategic planning,” said Jonathan Wood, General Manager India, Middle East & Africa, Infor. “Competition, fast changing digital technology and ever-changing customer demands make it essential for all organizations to manage their assets intelligently. We’re looking forward to discussing the challenges asset intensive organizations face and update them on the future trends of asset management and how Infor can help them to continue on their transformation path.”

A number of customers will be talking at the event including American University of Beirut, Public Authority of Water (DIAM), SUEZ Jordan. They will discuss the role of EAM in digital transformation during a dedicated panel discussion at the summit hosted by Infor EAM partner Intertec.

The event also includes keynote addresses from senior Infor executives including Frederic Russo, EMEA Regional Vice President Sales and Jonathan Wood, General Manager India, Middle East & Africa. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about managing their assets with Infor EAM partners Intertec and CAD Service.

