It’s Time to Smell the Roses at Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort

Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort

Follow > Disable alert for Rose Season Special Disable alert for Anantara Spa Follow >

A vacation to Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort promises to be a bed of roses as the resort celebrates the return of the highly anticipated Rose Season. With the indigenous Damask rose in full bloom, a multi-sensory treat awaits guests to the resort where the fragrant flowers are perfuming the air and coloring the landscape of Al Jabal Al Akhdar in softer shades of red and pink, turning the entire mountain range into a visual spectacle.

“The Rose Season in Al Jabal Al Akhdar is a much-awaited period in Oman, providing visitors with an unmissable opportunity to connect with nature and enjoy a relaxing and rejuvenating holiday in the breath-taking surroundings of the fabled Green Mountain. Whether it is celebrating moments of togetherness with their loved ones, learning more about the local culture and heritage or simply soaking in the beauty of the beautiful rose harvest, we look forward to ensuring that our guests make the most of this season and take back unforgettable memories of their stay with us,” said Firas Rashid, Director of Sales and Marketing at Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort.

The resort invites guests to make the most of this period with the Rose Season Special offer that includes a minimum two-night luxury accommodation in a Premier Canyon View Room, along with the popular ‘Rose Water of Al Jabal Al Akhdar Tour’, a ‘Rose Rescue Ritual’ at Anantara Spa and complimentary breakfast for two.

During the tour, visitors will have the opportunity to watch the local rose-pickers in action as they work their way through the different stages of rose water production – from plucking the blossoms from the stems to placing them inside traditional mud ovens, known as ‘Al-duhjan’, for distillation. Guests can also look forward to a luxurious spa treatment at the Anantara Spa, where the essence of the fragrant roses will see them leaving in the pink of health.

For more information, please visit: https://mhg.to/s1tsk