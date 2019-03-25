It’s Time to Smell the Roses at Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort

Anantara. The word in Sanskrit means "without end" and evokes the freedom, movement and harmony that are the spirit of the Anantara Experience.
Each Anantara Resort draws its strength from the rich cultural traditions, historic heritage and natural beauty of its destination. As such, every experience is a unique voyage of discovery and inspiration that is distinctly Anantara.
The Anantara Experience was born in 2001, with the launch of the first Anantara Resort in Thailand's historic seaside resort enclave of Hua Hin. They sought to bring their guests closer to the heart of the rich culture and history of Thailand by surrounding them in the atmosphere of a traditional Thai village. They highlighted the experience with interactive immersions in the culture of the destination, through cooking courses, fruit carving demonstrations, a weekly floating market and even instruction in the traditional martial art of Muay Thai.
nspired by this success and the positive feedback they have received from their guests worldwide, Anantara is proud to be bringing their unique brand of laid-back luxury, intuitive service and sense of discovery to more breathtaking destinations across Asia and the Middle East, including Vietnam, Bali, Phuket and Abu Dhabi.Less...
