The Jeep® E-Volution Showcased in Geneva

The Jeep® brand continues to surprise audiences at this year’s Geneva International Motor Show.

-Preview of the new Jeep ® Renegade and Jeep Compass with plug-in hybrid electric technology

-New PHEV technology enhances Jeep off-road performance, taking advantage of thehigh torque control during take-off

-The combined action ofthe two propulsion systems delivers up to 240 hp

-Both Jeep SUV’s feature batteries that can be recharged by the internal combustion engine or plug-in charging cable

-The evolution of the Jeep brand in Europe continues and stays true to its core values of freedom, authenticity, adventure and passion



After setting a new global sales record in 2018, the Jeep brand welcomes 2019 as the year of an evolution that remains true to the core values that have been at the heart of the brand for almost eighty years.

The Jeep brand has always pioneered new segments and new technologies - its legend started in 1941 with the Willys Overland, the first 4x4 vehicle, followed in 1946 by the Willys Wagon, which first introduced the concept of the Sport Utility Vehicle. Its legendary reputation for off-road capability has lasted ever since. Comfort, handling and connectivity have been increased over time, in parallel with the all-terrain performance of Jeep SUV’s.

Today, the Jeep brand is taking another major evolutionary step towards respecting the environment and reducing the total cost of ownership by presenting its new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) models. A no-compromise hybrid solution, that integrates the unmatched technical layout of each Jeep SUV will power both the Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass and turn them into vehicles that provide absolute freedom while taking their capability to the next level through some of the most advanced eco-friendly technology.

New Renegade and Compass PHEV - power and range

In the spotlight on the Jeep stand in Geneva, these new plug-in hybrid models are equipped with batteries that are rechargeable from an external power outlet and, as a consequence, can store more electric energy. This choice allows for the use of more powerful electric motors, which translate into a pure electric range of approximately 50 kilometers and about 130 km/h full electric top speed for both Renegade and Compass.

The electric units work in synergy with the new 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine to increase overall efficiency and power. For the Renegade, the power sits in the 190 and 240 hp range resulting in outstanding on-road performance: 0-100 km/h is reached in approximately seven seconds. The same figures - although still pending homologation - are achieved by the first plug-in hybrid Compass. Also, on the Compass the simultaneous action of the internal combustion engine (ICE) and the electric motor delivers up to 240 hp of maximum power.

In addition, the new Jeep SUV’s with plug-in hybrid technology are more fun to drive courtesy of improved acceleration and fast engine response. They are also extremely quiet and respectful of the environment with CO 2 emissions lower than 50 g/km.

But above all, thanks to electrification, the Jeep range further improves its legendary off-road capability, courtesy of the greater torque offered by the electric motor and the ability to adjust it with extreme precision during take-off and while driving on the most challenging terrain, where a very low transmission ratio is needed.

Thanks to new electric all-wheel-drive technology (eAWD), traction to the rear axle is not provided by a prop shaft but through a dedicated electric motor. This allows the two axles to be separated and to control the torque independently in a more effective way than a mechanical system.

Renegade and Compass PHEV’s feature a dedicated instrument cluster and infotainment screen, updated in order to help the customer with information related to daily hybrid driving.

While staying true to its objective of overcoming any limits, the Jeep brand continues to evolve, develop and take its SUV’s to the next level in line with its core values of freedom, authenticity and passion. Today the brand is embracing a new challenge and setting new standards. Behind the wheel of the Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass featuring PHEV technology, driving fun becomes efficient and, for the first time, it will be possible to tackle the most extreme off-road trails not only in utmost safety but also while listening to the sounds of nature.

