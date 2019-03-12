Juma Al Majid Est Brings Never-Before-Deals on Hyundai’s 2019 Models

Home Appliances Department, set up when the company was incorporated in 1950, is one of the oldest businesses within Juma Al Majid Est. The department represents premium international brands in the UAE and its efforts have been instrumental in making these brands achieve the market dominance that they currently enjoy. The two flagship brands that form the backbone of the business are General Electric of USA and Samsung of South Korea. Other major brands include Gibson of USA, Glem Gas of Italy and Teac of Japan, amongst others.
The department's infrastructure includes 9 sales outlets to reach the furthest of our customers, warehouses for adequate inventories, 10 service centres to be within easy reach of our customers if they face any after-sales problems and a fleet of vans to execute deliveries, installations and any urgent maintenance requirements.
Contact Information:
Al Ittihad Street,
Al Khabaisi Area,
P.O. Box 156
Dubai,
United Arab Emirates