Juma Al Majid Est Brings Never-Before-Deals on Hyundai’s 2019 Models

Juma Al Majid Est., the exclusive distributor of Hyundai Motors in the UAE, is offering never-before-deals on the 2019 models of Hyundai that will delight every one aspiring to purchase a new car this season.

With its 2019 line-up of cars – all offering exceptional performance and with elegant features – Hyundai will delight motorists with the unprecedented price offers on its SUVs and passenger cars - Veloster, Sonata, Elantra, Creta, Kona, Sante Fe and Tucson.

While you can ride home in an all-new Veloster with a monthly instalment of just AED979 per month, the Sonata can be owned for just AED1,135 per month and a 2019 Elantra for only AED879 per month.

The SUVs are also cost-competitive with Creta priced from AED57,200; Kona from AED59,800; Santa Fe from AED89,800 and the 2019 Tucson from AED71,800.

In addition, Hyundai is also offering customers a free service contract on selected models, four-years unlimited kilometre manufacturer warranty, and trade-in facility.

To know more about the 2019 line-up of Hyundai and to book a test drive, call 800-4986324 at Juma Al Majid Est showrooms and enjoy a flawless motoring experience at not-to-be-missed deals.