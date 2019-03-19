KAMCO Wins “Best Debt Bank in the Middle East – 2019”

Mr. Omar Zaineddine, Senior Vice President and Head of Debt Capital Markets at KAMCO

KAMCO Investment Company, a leading investment firm with one of the largest AUMs in the region, won the “Best Debt Bank in the Middle East - 2019” prestigious title from the renowned Global Finance Magazine. Throughout the past year, KAMCO completed 9 investment banking transactions that amounted to over USD1.8 billion, achieving a track record of 131 successful transactions worth around USD20.4 billion, in addition to advisory services for local and regional clients.

KAMCO was honored with the “Best Debt Bank in the Middle East – 2019” title in an exclusive survey that will be published in Global Finance Magazine’s next April issue. Award winners were invited to attend the awards ceremony taking place later this year on October 19, 2019 at the National Press Club in Washington, DC. Global Finance editors, with input from industry experts, selected KAMCO based on a multi-criteria approach that includes; reviewing market share, number and size of deals, service and advice, structuring capabilities, distribution network, efforts to address market conditions, innovation, pricing, after-market performance of underwritings and market reputation.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Omar Zaineddine, Senior Vice President and Head of Debt Capital Markets at KAMCO, said, “At the core of our business is to continuously deliver on a promise. Our clients are enterprises that contribute to their respective economies through products and services. They provide wealth to their constituents be it shareholders or employees. When the client identifies a compelling event to raise funds from the debt markets, this is always driven by a need to deliver on their promise to their stakeholders. Having an advisory team, who understands that need and delivers on the promise, is paramount. This award acknowledges the team’s dedication throughout the year in supporting our clients to prosper by further expanding their funding options".

He also said, “As our footprint expands to cover other markets in the Middle East, our regional team will bring fresh ideas to their clients in the core markets. Our clients would be able to capitalize on our longstanding track record in bridging between debt issuers and investors.”

Global Finance, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,050 and readers in 189 countries. Global Finance’s audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions. Its website – Gfmag.com – offers analysis and articles that are the legacy of 32 years of experience in international financial markets. Global Finance is headquartered in New York, with offices around the world. Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other providers of financial services. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.