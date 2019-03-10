KFH Bahrain Launches Its Loyalty Program “Walaa Baytik” for Its Credit Cards Holders

Subah Abdullatif Al Zayani, Deputy Head of Retail Banking , Abdulrahman Abdullatif Al Khan, Head of Cards & E-Channels.

Kuwait Finance House-Bahrain (KFH-Bahrain) has announced the launch of its loyalty program, Walaa Baytik, which provides its prepaid and credit cardholders and customers the opportunity to earn loyalty points when using their cards and then, redeem the points at their convenience.

The points can be used for a variety of flexible redemption options, which include airline tickets, hotel reservations, worldwide car rentals, cash refunds, electronics, air miles and many more offers and features. The Walaa Baytik loyalty program comes as part of the Bank's efforts to provide the best banking experience to its valued credit and prepaid card customers.

"Walaa Baytik loyalty programme, offers a unique value-added experience to our cardholders providing points for a host of benefits and rewards. We will automatically register all our credit card holders in this program whereby they will receive SMS messages to activate the service,” said Mr. Subah Abdullatif Al Zayani, Deputy Head of Retail Banking at KFH-Bahrain.

Further commenting on the Walaa Baytik loyalty program, Mr. Abdulrahman Abdullatif Al Khan, Head of Cards & E-Channels at KFH-Bahrain said: “Our customers are able to redeem the points they earn when using their cards through the Walaa Baytik rewards portal that can be accessed from the Bank’s corporate website rewards.kfh.bh, and our KFHB Cards app. Through this portal our customers benefit from an online catalogue of reward items, special promotions and discounted products that can be used directly as redemption items."

KFH Credit and Prepaid Cards provide its holders with many competitive features and benefits, such as Purchase Protection, Extended Warranty, Free Travel Insurance, Free Airport Lounge Access, Free Supplementary Cards, Up to 50 days’ grace period, and much more all subject to the Bank’s terms and conditions. Card holders, who invest in “Libshara,” are automatically enrolled in the special category draw for “Our Cards” and get the chances to win monthly cash prizes.

For more information regarding KFH-Bahrain banking services, please contact us on 77777777 or visit the nearest branch or visit www.kfh.bh