Kia Motors Posts Global Sales of 197,647 Vehicles in February

kia Sportage

Follow > Disable alert for KIA Motors Corporation Follow >

Kia Motors Corporation announced February 2019 global sales figures for passenger cars, recreational vehicles (RVs) and commercial vehicles, recording a total of 197,647 units sold, which represents a 0.1 percent year-on-year increase. Kia’s best-selling model in global markets in February was Sportage SUV with 39,844 units sold.

Overseas sales increased 2.5 percent compared to the previous year, posting 164,425 units. Sportage sales rose by 25.1 percent from the same month last year with 37,630 units sold. Rio subcompact sedan was the second-best seller with 22,273 units sold, followed by Picanto (Morning) mini car with 15,089 units sold.

Sales in Korea totaled 33,222 units, representing a decrease of 10.2 percent from the same month of 2018. Kia’s best-selling vehicle in February was Sedona (Carnival) minivan for the 11th consecutive month with 4,312 units. K Series models (K3, K5, K7, K9) continued to generate solid sales with 9,311 units, a 5.5 percent rise from the year prior.

Kia Motors expects to build momentum with aggressive forays into emerging markets and introduction of new models, while granting greater autonomy to its regional headquarters to swiftly respond to market trends and customer needs. The company plans to strengthen efforts to gain global leadership in eco-friendly vehicles.