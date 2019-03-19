Kingston Technology Launches New Data Center 500 Series SSDs Optimized for Both Read and Mixed-Use Workloads

New Data Center 500 Series SSDs

Kingston Digital Europe Co LLP, the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced its new Data Center 500 Series Enterprise SSDs. DC500R is optimized for read-intensive applications while DC500M is optimized for mixed-use workloads. Both SSDs in the DC500 Series implement Kingston’s strict Quality of Service (QoS) requirements to ensure predictable random I/O performance as well as predictable low latencies over a wide range of read and write workloads.

DC500R is ideal for read-intensive applications such as boot up, web servers, virtual desktop infrastructure, operational databases and real-time analytics. Cloud service providers and software-defined storage architects can leverage the drive’s consistent I/O and latency performance to deliver the QoS needed in demanding read-centric environments. At .5 DWPD (drive writes per day), DC500R allows IT administrators to maximize their investment in storage hardware with a drive that delivers on performance, endurance and reliability.

DC500M is designed for mixed-use workloads in applications that have a more even balance of read and write I/O demands on the SSD.It is ideal for Cloud service providers and software-defined storage architects who need a flexible infrastructure to effectively adapt and manage transactional workloads. These workloads include AI, big data analytics, Cloud computing, database applications, data warehousing, machine learning and operational databases. With an endurance rating of 1.3 DWPD, DC500M is ideal for the high-volume rack-mount server market for internal drive bay upgrades, hyperscale data center servers and Cloud service providers requiring low-cost, high-performance storage subsystems.

“Eighty (80) percent of all enterprise SSDs deployed in data centers require less than one (1) DWPD,” said Gregory Wong, president and principal analyst, Forward Insights. “As data centers seek the optimal balance between application-required endurance, capacity and cost, this trend is expected to continue.”

“Quality of Service in an enterprise SSD is essential for Cloud computing applications that require predictable storage performance levels and meet customer service level agreements. The new DC500 Series SSDs deliver excellent performance to intensive data center applications from the development stage of the application to the end-user customer experience downstream,” said Tony Hollingsbee, SSD business manager EMEA, Kingston. “To ensure the security of user data, DC500 incorporates end-to-end data path protection and power-loss protection to safeguard data in-flight in the event of sudden power loss. This is the optimal data center storage solution when you combine its enterprise-class reliability and strict QoS requirements along with Kingston’s legendary pre- and post-sales support.”

The Data Center 500 Series is available in 480GB, 960GB, 1.92TB and 3.84TB capacities. For more information visit www.kingston.com.