Knowledge Group Hosts First Knowledge Day for Leaders in HR Industry

During the event

Knowledge Group, the learning, development and consulting arm of Abu Dhabi University, hosted the first Abu Dhabi Knowledge Day event. Experts and industry leaders from some of the region’s esteemed organizations in the Human Resources, Talent Management as well as Training and Development industry joined the complimentary event to network and share industry insights.

A continuation of the long-running Knowledge Day series, the event provided an exclusive platform for senior-level HR professionals, leading speakers and thinkers from across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to shed light on crucial business subjects in a mix of facilitated, interactive panel discussions and individual talks.

Attendees engaged in thought-provoking discussions about best practices in business leadership development and innovative training and development strategies to prepare young Emiratis for 2021. Speakers featured Dr. Rabei Wazzeh, Knowledge Group’s Executive Director, Gary Hazel, Head of Learning and Development at Injazat Data Systems and Yahya Al Marzooqi, Senior Advisor in the Strategic Management division at Borouge.

Dr. Ahmad Badr, Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Group commented, “We are delighted to have welcomed experts from prominent organizations in Abu Dhabi to the Knowledge Day event. We are especially privileged to have led the dialogue alongside industry experts and to continue building on the event’s previous successes. This edition was another meeting of strategic, forward-thinking minds who are taking ambitious strides towards excellence in recruitment, training and development that aim to take the industry to new heights.”

The event provided guests with an opportunity to engage in trial workshop sessions to get a first-hand look at key Consulting solutions, Training and Development programs offered by Knowledge group. Dr. Wazzeh led two interactive sessions focused on exploring innovative and effective strategies to maximize employee engagement and boost employee morale.

The “Knowledge Day” concept is an extension of Knowledge Group’s long-running Knowledge Seminars series. Over the years, the event hosted many world-renowned thinkers and speakers to discuss trending topics and pressing business issues such as “Women in Leadership”, Emiratization, and leadership succession. The event’s success has extended across the UAE and beyond in Oman, and Saudi Arabia.