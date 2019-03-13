Knowledge Transfer Is Key to Qatar’s Development Says Siemens CEO

Knowledge transfer in the areas of technology and smart infrastructure will be key to Qatar’s long-term development, said Siemens Qatar CEO Adrian Wood to an audience of students and faculty members at Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q).

Wood was speaking at CMU-Q’s Dean’s Lecture Series, a forum for leaders in government and business to share insights on relevant and topical issues.

During his address, Wood highlighted several ambitious technology projects that Siemens is developing and implementing in Qatar. He stressed that this work must be supported by an educated local workforce. “Nearly 20 percent of Siemens’ workforce is

from local universities, including CMU-Q, which gives young graduates the chance to make a meaningful impact in the economic prosperity of Qatar.”

Dean of CMU-Q Michael Trick noted the important role technology-based industries have in the professional development of Carnegie Mellon students: “Internships are an integral part of learning for all of our students, and Siemens has been an exceptional partner to CMU-Q in providing opportunities for learning and development.”

To date Siemens has provided more than 15,000 hours of internships to students from local universities. Through the company’s secondment program with Qatar Foundation (QF), students have the opportunity to gain experience at one of 200 Siemens offices

around the world.

CMU-Q offers undergraduate degree programs in biological sciences, business administration, computational biology, computer science and information systems. Siemens provides learning opportunities to CMU-Q students in all majors by offering internships, sponsoring student innovation challenges like the annual Hackathon, and providing mentorship and guidance through career information sessions and consultations with student groups. Several CMU-Q graduates have pursued careers at Siemens.