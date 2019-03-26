KPMG in Bahrain Marks the International Women’s Day

Group photo of KPMG in Bahrain women during the event

KPMG in Bahrain organized and celebrated the women behind their success at the Audit, Tax, and Advisory firm to commemorate the 2019 International Women’s Day (IWD). IWD is a global initiative celebrated annually on the 8th March, to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women around the world. KPMG globally showed their solidarity toward the IWD campaign theme for 2019 ”Balance for Better”, representing a call for collective action to build a future where everyone feels included, and diversity is encouraged; in combination with their global strategy of the “Future is Inclusive”, that focuses on building inclusion as a core success factor for our firms.

KPMG is fully committed and active in driving Inclusion and Diversity across our global network. Our International Women’s Day campaign brings KPMG's Global Inclusion & Diversity strategic framework to life, inspiring bold inclusion by moving the needle to build a more inclusive future.

During the event held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel and Spa, Jeyapriya Partiban, Partner and Head of Risk Consulting, KPMG in Bahrain, shared the story of her career journey, and the key influencers and mentors within her career who facilitated her development. “I would like to take this opportunity to highlight that successful businesses in the future are those who understand and are agile enough to adapt towards leveraging inclusion and diversity as a strategic strength. An inclusive and diverse workforce creates an ideal work environment where innovation, creativity and learning will thrive. As businesses if we can build a better balance in terms of diversity, we can truly be influencers within the community.”

The event also included fun team building initiatives.

KPMG in Bahrain is a member firm of KPMG international. The firm was established in 1968 as the first national accounting and auditing firm, and it has grown to be one of the largest professional services firms in the country. The firm provides Audit, Tax and Advisory services to a wide array of clients operating in different sectors, utilizing the in-depth technical and industry experience of its’ professional staff.