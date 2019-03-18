Landmark Group to Celebrate ‘Happiness Week’ Across All Its Stores

Landmark Group continues to bring smiles and happiness to customers across the region, offering them more reasons to celebrate than ever with the four-day shopping fiesta.

Follow > Disable alert for pairsLandmark Disable alert for Popular Landmark Group Disable alert for Home Centre Follow >

Landmark Group, the region’s leading retail and hospitality conglomerate, brings back ‘Happiness Week’ celebrations across all stores in UAE promising endless entertainment and unbeatable offers in-store and online.

Popular Landmark Group brands including Babyshop, Centrepoint, Lifestyle, Splash, Shoemart, Home Centre, Max, Shoexpress, Emax, Home Box and Citymax are coming together to offer over 10million of its loyal customer base massive discounts, fun-filled activities and special giveaways, as part of the four-day celebrations being held from March 20 to 23, 2019.

Customers to experience fun activities, unique experiences and a wide range of rewards across stores and online.

As part of the celebrations, Centrepoint will offer customers a chance to win instant gifts on a minimum purchase of AED 150. Shoppers will also be treated to exciting in-store events like hair styling and clay modeling workshops, magic shows and much more.

Babyshop, Landmark Group’s popular children’s retail store, will host a series of fun-filled activities for kids including magic shows, balloon bending, face painting and puppet shows

Fashion brand, Splash, will offer customers with a special birthday gift voucher of AED 350 on a minimum spend of AED 500.

Kids can also make their way to Fun City, Fun Ville, Fun Work, Fun Block and Tridom in the UAE where all rides will run for only 1 AED from 2-5 pm on March 21 st

Ladies can indulge in nail art and free makeovers at Lifestyle stores.

Max, Home Centre, Home Box, Emax will also be giving away freebies to lucky shoppers along with gift cards and free AED 50 vouchers to select customers

At Shoemart, shoppers can look forward to amazing bargains. Every customer can avail a free pair of shoes upon purchase of two pairs

Landmark’s F&B offerings, Carluccio’s, Zafran, and Max’s will also be giving away free, desserts, complimentary meals and vouchers to dine-in guests.

Landmark Group continues to bring smiles and happiness to customers across the region, offering them more reasons to celebrate than ever with the four-day shopping fiesta.

What: Happiness Week by Landmark Group

When: March 20 to 23, 2019

Where: Across Landmark Group brands’ stores