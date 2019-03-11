LG Artificial Intelligence Makes Life Easier for Saudi Women Joining the Workforce

LG Electronics offers an extensive lineup of smart home appliances, including premium washing machines, dryers, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, and air purifiers.

For long, March has been associated with women and their rights and powers. The International Women's Day is celebrated every year on 8 March. And some countries have dedicate the full month to women, recognizing their achievements and role in the society and advocating for their empowerment.

Here in Saudi Arabia, the Government is committed to increasing the employment rate among Saudi women, with officials revealing that under the ambitious Vision 2030, the percentage of women in the workforce will be increased from 22% to 30% in 2030.

This means that more and more Saudi women will be entering the labour market in the next decade. But how can these women reconcile work requirements with household responsibilities? How can they create the required balance between work and home? Would it be too much to have a regular job and, at the same time, carry out normal family activities and have quality life at home?

If this was difficult in the past, modern technology has made it so easy today. With new concepts like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Smart connectivity, women going to work no longer need to worry about when and how to manage the housework or how to create memorable moments for their families. All these tasks have now become much easier to perform thanks to smart devices that create unique experiences.

LG Electronics, a world leader in bringing revolutionary technologies to consumers, offers an extensive lineup of smart home appliances, including premium washing machines, dryers, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, and air purifiers. Through LG's ThinQ AI technology, you can "talk" to these machines and monitor their operations from afar. For example, you can check the time remaining on the washing machine’s cycle, adjust the temperature of the air conditioner, and check on dinner in the oven, all with simple verbal commands. Owners of these smart appliances can manage their entire homes without needing to lift a finger!

A central piece in the kitchen, of course, is the refrigerator. With its cutting-edge technology, stunning design, and sustainable capabilities, LG's award winning InstaView™ Door-in-Door® refrigerator is a game-changer. The fridge features a transparent glass panel – with just two quick knocks, users can see what is inside without having to open the door and waste energy. The innovative tinted panel not only prevents cold air from escaping, but also helps keep food fresher longer. The InstaView has an impressive capacity, giving consumers plenty of space to store food and cut down on trips to the grocery store. The fridge can also be controlled using the SmartThinQ application from your smart device and notifications and updates can be sent to users remotely. You can adjust the temperature to ensure you are greeted by food at the optimum level you desire. You can also use the app to customize your refrigerator to complement personal lifestyle and work with you in mind.

The arrival of LG's TWINWash, two washing machines in one, signalled the start of a new era in appliance design, where the accomplishment of the demands of daily life became more convenient and even enjoyable. These machines are easy to use and quick to program. A built-in memory recalls your most frequently used cycles so that you can operate it with minimal fuss. Here, smart technology is designed to streamline processes and offer you greater efficiency. An Auto Dosing System is a unique feature that requires you to simply fill your machine with detergent once, after which it will automatically select the appropriate amount for your current load of washing.

WiFi enabled washing machines are also a great way of keeping on top of household tasks remotely. By connecting your washing machine to a dedicated smartphone application, you can track energy consumption, add additional wash types, and operate your machine on the go.

In the field of entertainment, the LG OLED TV, with unsurpassed picture quality, recreates cinematic experience as intended by filmmakers and delivers the best in family entertainment, setting the standard for the future television industry. LG OLED TV with AI ThinQ® has the Google Assistant built in, so you can control compatible smart home devices using just your voice, creating a center for your smart home and beyond.

"Our custom-built ThinQ app enables a number of LG devices to be operated remotely," explained Mr. Eddy John, President of LG Electronics- Saudi Arabia, "Your laundry cycle can be started, oven pre-heated and favourite show ready when you walk in from work. Our aim is to create a seamless living experience across our diverse range of products and make people’s lives more productive and convenient."

ThinQ AI technology has paved the way for unique experiences. Evolving over time, the more you interact with LG devices, the more they learn about you and adapt to suit your lifestyle. You no longer have to worry about getting home early to prepare. It is all about preserving the life of your machine and enhancing your life, making it easier to concentrate on what matters most to you.

LG is revolutionizing the concept of the home kitchen altogether. From sleek ovens, hobs and microwaves, to stylish hoods, dishwashers and refrigerators, you will find an array of built-in appliances designed to integrate seamlessly into your home.

Modern appliances regulate the degree of comfort and safety of daily usage - making us more reliable on them. This level of empowerment is especially important for today’s women workers. Saudi women can go to work reassured that all is well back home, and that they are still in control while physically away.

Happy International Women's Day for every Saudi woman.