LG Partners With Innovest to Nurture Young Talent in MEA

With an aim to foster innovation and spur young talent, LG Electronics (LG) has partnered with business incubator INNOVEST, supporting the UAEpreneurs Initiative

With a regional network of entrepreneurs, service providers and fund investors, INNOVEST helps organizations during their startup and growth stage. In doing so, the organization aims to help them grow into fully-fledged companies with regional and global presence.

As part of the initiative, LG and INNOVEST recently held an Investor Day event, aimed at empowering young entrepreneurs with the tools needed to scale up their business ideas. A select range of entrepreneurs were invited to meet angel investors and industry partners, pitching their ideas and gaining expert knowledge.

LG and INNOVEST aim to not only showcase young talent, but also prepare them for the realities of life as a working business. Investor Day participants have also been invited to meet LG’s senior management at the Head Office, where they will have the exclusive opportunity to tour the facilities, share their experiences of entrepreneurship and discuss the importance of innovation.

Top Startups at Investor Day 2019 included:

Localyser – a review management web application for restaurants

CharterClick – a real-time online yacht charter booking platform

Fittpass – an online fitness marketplace for passes and memberships

Teacher's Hub – a recruitment platform connecting schools and teachers

Dakakenna – an e-commerce platform localized for Iraqi consumers

AlSaree3 – an online food delivery application in Baghdad and Dubai

Tripdizer – a platform with personalized itineraries for travelers

Xpence – the Gulf region's first neobank, designed for entrepreneurs

Foorera – a cloud-based platform to help commuters carpool safely

Trift – a marketplace of trips curated by expert travelers

WeDeliver – a crowdsourced delivery service for businesses in MENA

Mix&Musesli – a tailored mix to help people make healthier food choices

Yanzo – a customer request handling service through texting

Commenting on Investor Day and LG’s partnership with INNOVEST, Mr. Yong Geun Choi, President of LG Electronics Gulf stated: “Through our partnership with INNOVEST, we aim to nurture young talent and secure the futures of the very people who will boost our local economies. Innovation is crucial to aiding success and there is untapped potential in the youth of today. If the right tools are implemented from an early stage, a business can be given the care and attention it deserves to help it develop.

By supporting innovation, we are able to open up new discoveries that will help enhance our experience of the world – supporting both the organization at an operational level and the wider community as a whole. Today, we need innovators more than ever before to help our nations thrive within an increasingly competitive marketplace. I believe that our collaboration with INNOVEST is a step in the right direction, converting ideas and potential into inspirational realities.”