LG Salutes Working Mothers for International Women’s Day

LG is spending International Women’s Day celebrating working mothers – those strong, inspiring women who are demonstrating to us all that no-one should have to choose between a family and a career.

International Women’s Day is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the incredible accomplishments and capabilities of women everywhere. Long gone are the days where a woman was expected to be a mother, a housewife, and nothing more. In fact, the role of women at home, in the workplace, and in society has changed beyond recognition in the past hundred years, and the incredible value their integration has added into our lives has proven beyond a doubt that equality is the only way forward.

This year, LG is spending International Women’s Day celebrating working mothers – those strong, inspiring women who are demonstrating to us all that no-one should have to choose between a family and a career. This staggering endeavour traditionally mean that women would have to work twice as hard to both succeed at work and spend time with their family, requiring careful and difficult time management. This is where LG’s range of convenient, high performance devices and appliances come in, helping women to go further in their careers, spend more time with their families, and enjoy their free time more.

“It’s true what they say – women really can do anything. All we at LG can do to help is give them the tools to make their lives easier and win back their free time. Work, friends, family – we all need to find the right balance, and our appliances and devices make it easier to determine that balance for yourself,” said Daniel Kim, Managing Director for LG Electronics Levant.

In the modern workplace, efficiency is everything, and for the modern employee, your laptop needs to be both powerful and portable. The LG Gram series is lightweight and compact enough to easily fit inside a purse, yet has the processing power and long battery life to excel in the workplace. Its high-resolution screen is perfect for the office and the salon, and the Gram also easily transforms into a tablet, adding a range of functions and possibilities for the user, and making it perfect for kids – but only outside the office!

A working mother has to balance her time at work and her time with her family, and she shouldn’t have to worry about cooking and cleaning – after all, it isn’t the 1950s anymore. With LG’s smart kitchen range, everything from checking the fridge, turning on the oven, doing the dishes, even steaming clothes and vacuuming the floors can be done remotely, and with minimum effort – allowing families to spend more time with each other. This remote access is made possible through LG’s SmartThinQ technology, which integrates IoT functions into daily household appliances to make maintaining one’s home easier and more convenient than ever before.

Just as LG’s home appliances are connected together, its devices allow families to stay connected as well. LG’s G7+ is one of the smartest, most powerful smartphones on the market, and with the fully-integrated Google Assistant, it is like having a PA in your pocket. Its dual 16MP cameras are perfect for capturing high quality images of family and friends, and its innovative Boombox Speaker to turn every break time into a concert.

Bringing LG products into your home and into your home and into your workplace allows you to achieve more, while still focusing on the things that really matter. And this is LG’s offering to working mothers – be the woman you want to be, do the things you want to do, and let LG take care of the rest.