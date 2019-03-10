Lufthansa Group and Amadeus Agree to Renew Their 30-Year Technology Partnership

Lufthansa Group agrees to renew its Altéa contract.

The Lufthansa Group and Amadeus announce today an agreement to renew their longstanding technology partnership.

Through the deal, Amadeus’ Altéa Passenger Service System (PSS) will continue to provide Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Swiss International Air Lines with their IT systems for reservation, inventory and departure control. In addition, the Lufthansa Group and Amadeus are also expanding their partnership to add further areas of collaboration. Areas in which Amadeus technology is supporting the Lufthansa Group range from operations and merchandising & shopping to disruptions management.

“Amadeus and the Lufthansa Group are two companies, founded in Europe, driving growth and digitalization across the world,” says Dr. Roland Schütz, Executive Vice President Information Management & Lufthansa Group CIO. “Amadeus systems will continue to support the Lufthansa Group through industry-leading solutions that foster innovation.”

“We are very proud to announce an agreement to expand our partnership with Lufthansa Group today,” says Julia Sattel, President, Airlines, Amadeus. “Our partnership is based on a deep mutual understanding and respect, and this agreement is proof of the collaborative, individual approach we take with our customers. Amadeus’ industry-leading technology supports the Lufthansa Group to pursue its business goals.”

Some of the many areas that Amadeus and the Lufthansa Group are working on together include: